The Commissioner of Police of Bauchi state, Auwal Muhammad, has asked operatives investigating the killing of an 18-month-old baby, Mohammed Abideen, to double their effort in apprehending his suspected killers.

The 18-month-old child went missing on Saturday. His body was found in a soakaway at Government Day Secondary School Games Village with some parts missing.

On Thursday, the police spokesperson in the state, Ahmed Wakili, said the commissioner was disturbed by the incident and is determined to arrest the culprits.

“I am appealing to the general public to be calm as the Command is already tracking those suspected to be responsible for the gruesome murder of a baby boy in Bauchi.

“The Command condoled the family of the deceased, praying to God to give them the strength and fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss.

“We condemned the ruthless and terrible act exhibited by the yet-to-be-identified men of the underworld. We promise to track, trace and clamp down on the perpetrators to allow the law to take its course”, Mr Wakili said.

Mr Wakili said the Commissioner of Police has constituted an investigative committee headed by the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Yakubu Mohammed.

He said the committee would thoroughly investigate the circumstances surrounding the murder of the boy and fish out who are directly or indirectly connected to this act and charge them to court.

PREMIUM TIMES learnt that the incident occurred on Saturday afternoon. The child was said to be with his mother, Saudatu Abideen, 21, before he went missing.

The state governor, Bala Mohammed, ordered the closure of the school in which the lifeless body of the boy was found.

Mr Mohmmed said the school remained closed until the investigation into the incident is completed.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

