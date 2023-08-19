President Bola Tinubu, like his predecessor Muhammadu Buhari, appears prepared to head the Ministry of Petroleum Resources and the newly created Ministry of Gas Resources.

On Wednesday, Mr Tinubu assigned portfolios to his ministers, over a week after they were screened by the Senate.

Ex-Rivers Governor Nyesom Wike was named Minister of the FCT while Wale Edun was named Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy.

Some of the other key portfolios include Ali Pate, a professor, as Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, and Lateef Fagbemi as Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice. Ex-Jigawa Governor Mohamed Badaru was named Minister of Defence while Ex-Kebbi Governor Atiku Bagudu was named Minister of Budget and Economic Planning.

The president, however, did not assign any ministerial nominees to head the ministries of gas resources and petroleum resources. Although he has not directly stated that he intends to hold the office of petroleum minister, the failure to appoint someone for the position indicates that President Tinubu seeks to hold the office. His spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale, did not answer or reply to calls and a text message sent to him on the topic.

Heineken Lokpobiri, a former Nigerian senator, was named the Minister of State for Petroleum while Ekperikpe Epko, a former member of the House of Representatives, was named the Minister of State for Gas Resources.

Mr Lokpobiri, as a junior minister of petroleum, is expected to resolve challenges affecting the petroleum sector, most especially the issues of crude theft, lack of oil investments and further development of the country’s oil assets to increase revenues from the petroleum sector.

While Mr Epko will be working to execute the policies passed by Mr Tinubu’s administration that are geared towards making the country utilise its gas potential for power generation and distribution, clean cooking, auto-use, and industrialization.

Since assuming office, Mr Tinubu has eliminated the nation’s costly fuel subsidies, a move he promised during his campaign.

On 29 May, during his inauguration as president, Tinubu announced the removal of subsidy on petrol which the government was spending almost a trillion naira on monthly.

The removal of the subsidy has caused hardship for many Nigerians with its attendant increase in the prices of goods and services.

The subsidy removal also led to increased government revenue with total distributable revenue increasing from about N786.161 billion in May to about N1.9 trillion in June as the government earned money that would in the past be used to subsidize petrol.

Buhari’s Footprint

During the electioneering period in 2015, Mr Buhari and his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), criticised the then-incumbent government of Goodluck Jonathan for failing to solve the country’s unending petroleum sector crises.

At the time, Mr Buhari made a series of promises to Nigerians, which include fixing the nation’s moribund refineries, passing the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) within one year, ending fuel importation, addressing the corruption in the subsidy regime, among others.

READ ALSO:

To achieve these objectives, six months after he was elected president in 2015, Mr Buhari appointed himself as Minister of Petroleum Resources, a move that many Nigerians said would engender transparency and accountability in the nation’s opaque oil sector.

Addressing some select reporters in New York at the time, Mr Buhari said, “I will remain Minister of Petroleum. I will appoint a minister of State for Petroleum.”

According to him, the step was taken as part of efforts to sanitise the country’s oil sector, which is said to be bedevilled by corruption, massive fraud and crude oil theft.

Eight years after, although the industry recorded some gains notably with the passage of the Petroleum Industry Act, Mr Buhari failed to turn around the nation’s moribund refinery, among other challenges.

The Nigerian petroleum sector also faced different challenges under his administration, including fuel scarcity disruptions that caused suffering for many Nigerians, a surge in pipeline vandalism and crude oil theft incidents in its oil-producing region, which worsened the nation’s revenue crisis.

Historic Precedent

If Mr Tinubu continues in this trajectory, this would be the third time since Nigeria’s return to democracy in 1999 that a sitting president will be heading the country’s petroleum ministry.

When former President Olusegun Obasanjo was elected in 1999, he appointed himself the Minister of Petroleum Resources.

For six of his eight years in office, between 1999 and 2005, Mr Obasanjo was the Petroleum Minister and Minister of State for Petroleum. However, in 2003, the last year of his first tenure, Mr Obasanjo appointed Edmund Daukoru as Presidential Adviser on Petroleum and Energy. Later in July 2005, he named Mr Daukoru Minister of State for Energy, Petroleum Resources.

During the Umaru Yar’Adua administration, Riliwanu Lukman was appointed minister of petroleum, a position he held until March 2010.

After the passing of Mr Yar’Adua, the then-former Vice President Goodluck Jonathan became acting president and appointed Diezani Alison-Madueke as the minister of petroleum in February 2010, a position she held till 29 May 2015, when Mr Jonathan left office. Mrs Alison-Madueke’s tenure was riddled with controversies and allegations of corruption.

Mrs Alison-Madueke is thus Nigeria’s last minister of petroleum that is not the sitting president.

In 2015, President Muhammadu Buhari followed in the footsteps of Mr Obasanjo when he came to power and appointed himself as Minister of Petroleum Resources. Mr Buhari, during his eight-year tenure (2015-2023) appointed two different state petroleum ministers, namely Ibe Kachikwu and Timipre Sylva.

In March 2023, Mr Sylva resigned to contest the governorship election in Bayelsa State.

Legal Concerns

Public opinion appears divided on the legality of the president appointing himself head of a ministry, department or agency of government.

Speaking to PREMIUM TIMES on Friday, an Abuja-based lawyer, Yomi Ogunsanya, argued that “It is highly improper for a president to head the ministry of petroleum,” and leaders behave as if they are above the law.

“Although he (Tinubu) has not announced that he will be heading that ministry, it is assumed that he is going to head it because of what happened during the past administration of Buhari. At that time, Buhari said he will be heading the Ministry of Petroleum.

“We don’t need that now, that the president will be heading it and we don’t know why they cannot find anybody out of the whole nominees to head the ministry. It is highly improper,” Mr Ogunsanya said.

He said the president has a huge responsibility to shoulder and should not be distracted by additional challenges in the oil ministry.

“They should strictly adhere to the law and appoint a minister to head the ministry, which is the proper thing to do. So that there will be somebody to hold accountable. You saw what happened in the past where the ministry is not accountable for anything and for whatever they have been doing.

“So, the proper thing to do is to abide by the law by appointing a minister for the ministry.

But Arome Okwori, a Jos-based lawyer, argued that the constitution provides the basic framework for the operation of government machinery and provides for the orders of the government.

“By the (dictates) of the 1999 constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, it is only the office of the Attorney General and Ministry of Justice that is specifically provided for specific and definite functions under the constitution,” Mr Okwori told PREMIUM TIMES.

“The constitution did not exclude the president in that sense, it gives the president some kind of discretion in terms of who he will appoint and for which office.

“So, you will even observe that some of the offices that were created under the Buhari administration have now been abolished under the Tinubu administration which means that, it is within the discretion of the president to now decide which office to create as the ministry for his government to function well,” he added.

Mr Okwori argued that in strict legal parlance, the president cannot be held to account for violation of the constitution for appointing himself a minister.

“He may decide not to even appoint the minister of petroleum. If he says, look, I don’t want any office like the minister of petroleum to exist, you can’t hold him to account on that because the constitution does not say ‘appoint an office for petroleum ministry’.

“Are there laws that may refer to the petroleum minister? Sure, there may be. But if you look at the constitution strictly, if the president for example wants to assume the office of the Attorney General of the Federation and says look I will not appoint an Attorney General and Minister for Justice. The question will now be, can he be the president and also be the minister for justice to the extent that the constitution has made specific provisions for the person to be appointed?

“I want to say, based on my opinion, the president cannot be held to account for holding the office of the petroleum minister and at the same time as the president,” he added.

However, the legal practitioner said it appears ‘abnormal’ if the president acts as minister.

“Is the president now saying that he doesn’t believe or trust any other Nigerian apart from himself? Is there something in that office that other Nigerians do not know, that only the president knows and has the power and responsibilities to oversee?

“To me, the whole idea of the president becoming a minister is quite suspicious and as you can see that the government is not functioning well. That’s my concern,” he said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

