Famous Nollywood actor Chiwetalu Agu has recounted how he survived a spiritual attack that almost killed him.

In May 2022, Premium Times reported the actor as saying that Nollywood enemies almost killed him through diabolical means.

Recounting the incident in a recent interview session with media personality, Chude Jidenowo, Mr Agu confirmed he was spiritually attacked.

He said, “It happened live. People were looking at me as if I were dying. I was shrinking. These deadly arrows. Beads were there; cowries were there, sea stones—fetish objects inside my body.

“They would scratch me, and I’ll scratch, then I’ll go to prophet Ngwo. He’s a man I’ll call my man. We have seen this world from peculiar angles where your enemy and family enemy would just use medicine. In Yoruba, you call it juju.”

The 67-year-old actor noted that during such an attack, one doesn’t know when it penetrates the body until there is an excruciating pain like one would die the next minute.

He said: ‘‘But if you go to Prophet Ugo, he will bring his holy oil to treat you. If you say it’s here, he’ll get the oil, rub here, rub it this way, and hold and feel it. If he feels the pin in your body, he’ll pull it.

‘‘My place is not that far. But you saw the picture on Instagram. Otherwise, I’d have gone to bring them. They’re still there fresh. I’m keeping all of them for D-day. Even many who were vast in using ‘medicine’ to kill fellow humans saw me when I survived some of their attempts, and they marvelled.”

He noted that he still owes God a special thanksgiving for saving him from the attack.

Similar attack

Aside from Mr Agu, some notable Nollywood acts have shared similar attacks that allegedly happened to them.

Comic Nollywood actor John Okafor, Mr Ibu, once revealed how some ‘enemy’ attempted to poison him twice.

In an interview with PREMIUM TIMES in March 2022, the actor narrated his narrow escape from death while avoiding details on his health condition.

However, rumours made rounds during his illness that the actor was poisoned during a Nollywood entertainment event in Abuja.

While narrating his ordeal, the Enugu State-born actor debunked the allegations, noting that he was poisoned in his hometown in Nkanu West.

Mike Adenuga’s millions

In 2014, Mr Agu was enlisted as an ambassador for Globacom, a telecommunications company owned by Mr Adenuga.

In a recent interview, the actor narrated his bargaining process and how he sealed the deal without appearing desperate.

He said, “Chief Mike Adenuga said, ‘What I have for you in this contract is N10m.’ I had not seen N1m before when he was pricing me N10m, but I refused. I said, ‘If it’s not N20m, forget it.’

“He insisted, I insisted. So, I pretended to rise and said, ‘Give me money to return to Enugu. If there’s any available flight, book it for me. Let me just quietly go back.”

The legendary actor noted that when he pretended to walk away, Mr Adenuga sensed his seriousness and reconsidered his offer.

Background

Mr Agu is famous for using specific Igbo language slang, phrases, and clichés.

The actor, who hails from Enugu, is reportedly said to be one of the contributors to Nollywood comic genres through his amusing projection in movies.

The father-of-five has been involved in two notable controversies, and first, with his comments, he described the sexual harassment alleged in Nollywood as a general phenomenon.

Also, in 2021, the actor was arrested by soldiers in Onitsha, Anambra, over allegedly supporting IPOB. He was spotted wearing an outfit depicting the Biafra flag.

