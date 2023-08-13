On Friday, Afrobeats singer David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, asked a fan riding a bicycle from Benue to send his account details while promising to meet him when he returns to Nigeria.

Davido had on Thursday asked a die-hard fan of his, who is said to be on a Benue to Lagos trip on a bicycle, to turn around because he (Davido) is currently not around.

The fan, known as @emmiwuks, 4 August, announced via Twitter that he was embarking on a bicycle ride from Benue to Lagos to see his music idol, Davido.

He wrote, “Benue to Lagos on a bicycle, to congratulate and present my special award and gift to one of the living legends in the music industry @davido over this sweet masterpiece album #Timeless.”

But Emmiwuks, in a tweet made in the early hours of Friday, expressed his resolve to complete his journey and accomplish his mission.

“I am not going back, Boss. I must present my gift to you @davido. Benin state heading to Ogun any moment from now…,” he replied.

Big Brother Titans winner Khosi Twala survives auto accident

The winner of Big Brother Titans, Khosi Twala, has survived a ghastly car accident with her mother, friend, and other participants.

The accident occurred on Sunday morning during a leisurely getaway in Mozambique.

When the accident occurred, the South African reality star was in the car with her mother, Mmeli Khumalo, and her friend Marvin Achi, a Big Brother Titans participant.

Although the accident resulted in minor injuries, the rescue team promptly took them to a nearby medical facility for treatment.

The accident reports left her supporters anxious until she reassured them of her safety through an Instagram video.

She wrote, “I can attest that miracles do happen. Thank you all for including me in your prayers. #Homesafe’’.

These events transpired just days before Khosi’s 26th birthday on 10 August 2023.

Nigerian comedian AY Makun’s Lagos house catches fire

On Sunday, the home of Nigerian comedian and showbiz entrepreneur Ayo Makun, popularly known as AY, was razed.

However, the cause of the fire outbreak was unknown.

After the video made rounds on social media, fans were worried about AY’s welfare as it was unknown whether he was in the house at the time of the fire. His colleagues also expressed concern for the comedian, praying for his safety on social media.

AY later took to his Instagram page and posted a video reflecting on the most important things, his family and God. He also posted a video and two pictures of himself, his wife and his youngest daughter and expressed his excitement about joining them in the United States soon, as they were not in the country at the time of the fire incident.

Mr Macaroni lambasts Nigerian Senate president

Nigerian skit maker, Debo Adebayo, better known as Mr Macaroni, has slammed the leadership of the National Assembly over their luxurious lifestyles amid unbearable hardship by Nigerians.

On Wednesday, Mr Macaroni made this known through an X post in response to a viral video making rounds on social media. In the video, senate president Godswill Akpabio informed the senate members that they had been allocated to ‘enjoy their holiday’.

In response to the video, the skit-maker questioned the Nigerian senate president and the other leaders. His post, “These are the leaders that have asked struggling Nigerians to make sacrifices if they want things to work in the country. So while Nigerians are going through unbearable hardship, our leaders are sending money to themselves to enjoy holidays.”

In a second tweet, he wrote, “The Senate President has sent very Expensive prayers out of the insufficient blessings of over 200 Million people to himself and his already blessed colleagues at the National Assembly.”

Mr Macaroni’s activism became evident ENDSARS protest in 2020.

Portable attacked in Lekki

Controversial street hip-hop singer Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, was attacked in the Lekki area of Lagos State.

Portable made this known in a video shared on his Instagram story on Tuesday.

In a trending online clip, the singer was captured in the company of his crew members and was heard venting his rage, capturing his artiste with injuries.

Portable said he went shopping for clothes with his newly signed artiste when they were attacked.

“They have broken my boy’s eyes. It will not be well with Lekki. I will deal with you if you dare come to Sango”, he threatened.

Benjamin Joseph recounts struggles after moving to US

Nollywood actor, model, and singer Joseph Benjamin recently shared a poignant account of his uphill battle while trying to establish himself in the United States.

In an interview with media personality Teju Babyface Oyelakin, the actor revealed that his American venture took an unexpected turn, leading him to take up an unexpected role as a taxi driver to make ends meet.

Mr Benjamin, who relocated to the US in 2016, said he left the country hoping to start a movie career abroad. Although the promising movie gigs he had anticipated quickly turned into disappointment, forcing him to reassess his options.

Recalling the trying times, the actor said, “I got to America on a promise that I had some gigs waiting for me. So I thought I was going to have a soft landing there. I packed everything from Nigeria, bought a one-way ticket, and came to America.

“Then two days later, the person I was supposed to book a deal with said to me, ‘Those our financiers have pulled out. They have an issue.’ So, I said, what do I do? He said, ‘From next month on, you will have to start paying rent in this house.’ The amount of the one-month rent was equivalent to a one-year rent in Nigeria.”

In addition to his role as a taxi driver, Benjamin recounted engaging in a series of odd jobs, including working in cold storage at Publix and delivering packages using Amazon trucks to make ends meet.

“I used to sell Akara with mum”- Don Jazzy

Nigerian musician and music producer Michael Ajereh, also known as Don Jazzy, has stated that his driving force is the memory of selling akara with his mother in Ajegunle.

The Mavin Records founder was a guest on the Zero Conditions podcast, where he talked about his childhood experience of selling akara with his mother, hoping the ‘big customers’ would notice him and offer him money.

The music producer who said that period in his life shaped him, speaking on his humble beginnings, Don Jazzy, said, “I remember it like it was yesterday, I remember sitting down with my mum frying akara there, sitting on the bench there in Ajegunle, and any big man that passes by with their Peugeot 504 or Mercedes 230 or whatever and they come to buy Akara.”

“I also remember the thought in my head, ‘I wish this man would just look at me and go, Young boy, just take this, I know that you need it’ or something like that.”

The music executive further said that now that he is successful, his experience has made it impossible for him to meet anyone without helping or giving back to the community.”

Don Jazzy’s mum died in July 2022.

Late actress Iyabo Iko buried in Ife

Late veteran Nollywood actress Sidikat Odukanwi, best known as Iyabo Oko, was buried on Thursday in Ife, Osun State.

Iyabo Iko died on 28 June. She was 61 years old.

The deceased’s daughter, Bisi Aisha, posted a notice of her mother’s passing on Instagram.

Iyabo Iko began acting as a teenager in 1973 with the Eda Onileola Theatre Troupe before becoming famous for her role in the ‘Oko’ in 1993.

In 2015, she was diagnosed with an ischemic stroke, which affected her ability to continue performing.

BBN Frodd, wife, welcome baby

On Friday, Big Brother Naija housemate Chukwuemeka Okoye, alias Frodd, welcomed a child with his wife, Chioma.

Frodd, currently in Big Brother’s All Stars reality TV show, broke the news of his daughter’s birth to his fellow housemates on Friday night.

He also revealed the name he and his wife had chosen for their newborn: “Adaora Chioma Elena Okoye.”

He also shared that the circumstances surrounding his daughter’s birth were extraordinary. The only other housemate who accomplished this feat was Kess from the previous season.

Pray for my death if I consult demons – Pastor Adeboye

Enoch Adeboye, the general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), has urged his congregation to pray for his death if he consults demons.

The cleric’s request came on Friday in response to accusations that he uses demonic powers for miracles.

At the ongoing RCCG Convention at the church’s campground along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Mr Adeboye said he has never been in cahoots with the devil.

The 81-year-old cleric said he had wanted to ignore the allegations, but “I felt a leading while praying that some people might believe these things”.

“I usually do not pay attention to the sayings of some so-called prophets. Mainly if they are saying something about me. I just ignore them. But I learnt that recently some people say that Pastor Adebayo is using demonic forces.

That there are some demons at Redemption Camp. That Pastor Adebayo will consult them. Then he will come and say, ‘My daddy said’. And I just said I am not going to pay any attention.

“Then they put this thing on the internet. And then, while I was praying, I think about three days ago – praying for the convention naturally, I felt the leading. I felt there might be some people who might believe these things. I want you to settle that issue today. I want you to pray a prayer. And please pray it with all your heart. I want you to call on God if Pastor Adeboye is contacting the devil one way or the other. That if there is any connection between him and the forces of darkness. You are going to call on the Almighty God. Kill him before the sun rises so that he does not spoil your name. So that he does not lead several innocent people to hell.

“Then you will add to the power. But if this boy is using your power and your power alone, multiply that power in multiple folds.”

