The Senate will today continue with the screening of the ministerial nominees of President Bola Tinubu.

Altogether, seven nominees will appear before the upper legislative chamber of the National Assembly in a session which begins at 11 a.m.

Those that will appear before the lawmakers today are Tahir Mamman (Adamawa), Uba Ahmadu (Taraba), Lola John (Lagos), Ishak Salako (Ogun), Bosun Tijani (Ogun), Festus Keyamo (Delta) and Mairiga Mahmud (Kano).

Mr Keyamo, a senior lawyer and minister of state for labour and employment in the preceding Buhari administration, and Mrs Mahmud were not originally part of the two lists earlier transmitted to the Senate by Mr Tinubu. Their nomination was announced by the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, at the plenary on Friday.

Midway into the proceedings on Friday, the senate president read a letter from Mr Tinubu replacing one of the two nominees from Kano, Maryam Shetty with Mrs Mahmud. The president did not state the reason for the action in his correspondence to the Senate.

The president had on 27 July sent the first list of 28 nominees to the Senate for confirmation and dispatched the second list of 19 nominees on 3 August.

With the inclusion of Mr Keyamo in the list, the number of the ministers-designate sent to the legislature by the president rose from 47 to 48, a development some Nigerians have criticised. The critics say the number is weird for a country rooting for cut in the cost of governance.

In all, the senators have screened 41 nominees in extended sessions which began on Monday, 31 July.

As the rules demand, the screening will be held at the Committee of the Whole presided over by the senate president as chairman.

It is expected that the lawmakers will conclude the exercise today and announce the confirmation or rejection of any of the ministers as the case may be before proceeding on recess, which it had deferred to undertake this critical legislative responsibility.

48 Ministers-designate at a glance

South-South Zone – 8 nominees

1. Ekperikpe Ekpo Akwa Ibom

2. Heineken Lokpobiri Bayelsa

3. Betta Edu Cross River

4. John Enoh Cross River

5. Stella Okotete Delta

6. Festus Keyamo Delta

7. Abubakar Momoh Edo

8. Nyesom Wike Rivers

South East Zone — 5

9. Nkiru Onyejiocha Abia

10. Uju Ohaneye Abia

11. David Umahi Ebonyi

12. Uche Nnaji Enugu

13. Doris Uzoka Imo

South West Zone — 9

14. Dele Alake Ekiti

15. Tunji Alausa Lagos

16. Lola Ade John Lagos

17. Ishak Salako Ogun

18. Bosun Tijjani Ogun

19. Olawale Edun Ogun

20. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo Ondo

21. Adegboyega Oyetola Osun

22. Adebayo Adelabu Oyo

North East Zone — 8

23. Tahir Mamman Adamawa

24. Yusuf M Tuggar Bauchi

25. Ali Pate Bauchi

26. Abubakar Kyari Borno

27. Alkali Ahmed Saidu Gombe

28. Uba Maigari Ahmadu Taraba

29. Sani Danladi Taraba

30. Ibrahim Geidam Yobe

North West Zone — 10

31. Mohammed Badaru Jigawa

32. Nasir El-Rufai Kaduna

33. Maryam Mairiga Mahmud Kano

34. Abdullahi T Gwarzo Kano

35. Ahmad Dangiwa Katsina

36. Hanatu Musawa Katsina

37. Yusuf Tanko Sununu Kebbi

38. Atiku Bagudu Kebbi

39. Bello M Goronyo Sokoto

40 Bello Matawalle Zamfara

North Central Zone — 8

41. Joseph Utsev Benue

42. Zephaniah Bitrus Jisalo FCT

43. Shuaibu A Audu Kogi

44. Lateef Fagbemi Kwara

45. Imaan S-Ibrahim Nasarawa

46. Mohammed Idris Niger

47. Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi Niger

48. Simon Lalong Plateau

SS-8, SE-5, SW-9, NE-8, NW-10, NC-8

On 23 June, 2003, about 25 days after he was sworn in for a second term, President Olusegun Obasanjo forwarded a list of 42 ministerial nominees to the Senate then under the leadership of Adolphus Wabara for confirmation.

Some of the nominees included Rabi’u Kwankwaso, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Nasir El-Rufai, Isa Yuguda, Eyitayo Lambo, Cornelius Adebayo, Edmund Daukoru, Iyorchia Ayu, and Oluyemi Adeniji. The Senate cleared those screened but dropped the Ekiti nominee, Babalola Borishade.

About four ministers that served in the 1999-2003 cabinet returned. They are Muktar Shagari (Sokoto), Adamu Bello (Adamawa), Odion Ugbesia (Edo) and Turner Isoun (Bayelsa).

Mr Obasanjo inaugurated 33 of them on 18 July, 2003. Among them was Mr El-Rufai who is one of the nominees of President Bola Tinubu 20 years after.

That year there were also allegations that some of the nominees bribed the senators to clear them.

