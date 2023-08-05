The Senate will today continue with the screening of the ministerial nominees of President Bola Tinubu.
Altogether, seven nominees will appear before the upper legislative chamber of the National Assembly in a session which begins at 11 a.m.
Those that will appear before the lawmakers today are Tahir Mamman (Adamawa), Uba Ahmadu (Taraba), Lola John (Lagos), Ishak Salako (Ogun), Bosun Tijani (Ogun), Festus Keyamo (Delta) and Mairiga Mahmud (Kano).
Mr Keyamo, a senior lawyer and minister of state for labour and employment in the preceding Buhari administration, and Mrs Mahmud were not originally part of the two lists earlier transmitted to the Senate by Mr Tinubu. Their nomination was announced by the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, at the plenary on Friday.
Midway into the proceedings on Friday, the senate president read a letter from Mr Tinubu replacing one of the two nominees from Kano, Maryam Shetty with Mrs Mahmud. The president did not state the reason for the action in his correspondence to the Senate.
The president had on 27 July sent the first list of 28 nominees to the Senate for confirmation and dispatched the second list of 19 nominees on 3 August.
With the inclusion of Mr Keyamo in the list, the number of the ministers-designate sent to the legislature by the president rose from 47 to 48, a development some Nigerians have criticised. The critics say the number is weird for a country rooting for cut in the cost of governance.
In all, the senators have screened 41 nominees in extended sessions which began on Monday, 31 July.
As the rules demand, the screening will be held at the Committee of the Whole presided over by the senate president as chairman.
It is expected that the lawmakers will conclude the exercise today and announce the confirmation or rejection of any of the ministers as the case may be before proceeding on recess, which it had deferred to undertake this critical legislative responsibility.
48 Ministers-designate at a glance
South-South Zone – 8 nominees
1. Ekperikpe Ekpo Akwa Ibom
2. Heineken Lokpobiri Bayelsa
3. Betta Edu Cross River
4. John Enoh Cross River
5. Stella Okotete Delta
6. Festus Keyamo Delta
7. Abubakar Momoh Edo
8. Nyesom Wike Rivers
South East Zone — 5
9. Nkiru Onyejiocha Abia
10. Uju Ohaneye Abia
11. David Umahi Ebonyi
12. Uche Nnaji Enugu
13. Doris Uzoka Imo
South West Zone — 9
14. Dele Alake Ekiti
15. Tunji Alausa Lagos
16. Lola Ade John Lagos
17. Ishak Salako Ogun
18. Bosun Tijjani Ogun
19. Olawale Edun Ogun
20. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo Ondo
21. Adegboyega Oyetola Osun
22. Adebayo Adelabu Oyo
North East Zone — 8
23. Tahir Mamman Adamawa
24. Yusuf M Tuggar Bauchi
25. Ali Pate Bauchi
26. Abubakar Kyari Borno
27. Alkali Ahmed Saidu Gombe
28. Uba Maigari Ahmadu Taraba
29. Sani Danladi Taraba
30. Ibrahim Geidam Yobe
North West Zone — 10
31. Mohammed Badaru Jigawa
32. Nasir El-Rufai Kaduna
33. Maryam Mairiga Mahmud Kano
34. Abdullahi T Gwarzo Kano
35. Ahmad Dangiwa Katsina
36. Hanatu Musawa Katsina
37. Yusuf Tanko Sununu Kebbi
38. Atiku Bagudu Kebbi
39. Bello M Goronyo Sokoto
40 Bello Matawalle Zamfara
North Central Zone — 8
41. Joseph Utsev Benue
42. Zephaniah Bitrus Jisalo FCT
43. Shuaibu A Audu Kogi
44. Lateef Fagbemi Kwara
45. Imaan S-Ibrahim Nasarawa
46. Mohammed Idris Niger
47. Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi Niger
48. Simon Lalong Plateau
SS-8, SE-5, SW-9, NE-8, NW-10, NC-8
On 23 June, 2003, about 25 days after he was sworn in for a second term, President Olusegun Obasanjo forwarded a list of 42 ministerial nominees to the Senate then under the leadership of Adolphus Wabara for confirmation.
Some of the nominees included Rabi’u Kwankwaso, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Nasir El-Rufai, Isa Yuguda, Eyitayo Lambo, Cornelius Adebayo, Edmund Daukoru, Iyorchia Ayu, and Oluyemi Adeniji. The Senate cleared those screened but dropped the Ekiti nominee, Babalola Borishade.
About four ministers that served in the 1999-2003 cabinet returned. They are Muktar Shagari (Sokoto), Adamu Bello (Adamawa), Odion Ugbesia (Edo) and Turner Isoun (Bayelsa).
Mr Obasanjo inaugurated 33 of them on 18 July, 2003. Among them was Mr El-Rufai who is one of the nominees of President Bola Tinubu 20 years after.
That year there were also allegations that some of the nominees bribed the senators to clear them.
