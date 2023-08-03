The National Executive Council of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has confirmed the former Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje, as the national chairman of the party.

The NEC also confirmed Ajibola Bashir, from Osun State, as the national secretary of the party.

Their confirmation was announced on Thursday at the NEC meeting held at Transcorp Hilton in Abuja.

Messrs Ganduje replaced Abdullahi Adamu while Mr Bashir took over from Iyiola Omisore, as the substantive secretary of the party.

PREMIUM TIMES had reported that Messrs Adamu and Omisore, last month, resigned as the national chairman and national secretary.

Investigation

Mr Ganduje is being investigated by the Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission (PCACC) over the alleged dollar bribe videos.

The former governor Mr Ganduje was caught in a video receiving dollars from a contractor and keeping it in his cloth during his tenure.

Vacancy in ruling party

The party has several vacancies in its NWC. Apart from the positions national chairman and secretary, which have now been filled, those of the deputy national chairman (North), vice chairman (North-west) and national legal adviser and national women leader are still vacant.

Abubakar Kyari, the deputy national chairman (North) who has been acting as national chairman since last month, and the National Women Leader, Betta Edu, are ministers-designate.

Ahmed El-Marzuk, the former legal adviser, reportedly resigned on Wednesday.

Buhari misses meeting

Former President Muhammadu Buhari was absent at the NEC meeting.

The former president, in a statement by Garba Shehu, said he will not be present at the meeting due to other engagements.

“President Muhammadu Buhari has explained his inability to be present at the caucus meeting and the National Executive Committee, NEC, meetings of the All Progressives Congress, APC, to which he has been invited.

“He has conveyed his apologies, indicating that he is unable to attend due to commitments earlier made.

“The former President used the opportunity to express his support and commitment to the party, at the same time wishing it a good meeting, as the leaders take decisions on issues of importance to the party and the nation,” he said.

