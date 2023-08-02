President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday forwarded a fresh list of 19 ministerial nominees to the Senate for confirmation.

Among the nominees are former Osun State governor, Adegboyega Gboyega; former Kebbi governor Atiku Bagudu; former Zamfara governor, Bello Matawalle; former Yobe governor, Ibrahim Geidam; former Plateau governor, Simon Lalong; a former senator from Bayelsa State, Heineken Lokpobiri and Shuiabu Abubakar Audu.

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, announced the names at the plenary after it concluded the screening of the 28 ministerial nominees.

With the new list, the number of nominees is now 47.

The Chief of State, Femi Gbajabiamila, delivered the list to the Senate President while the Senate was in the Committee of the Whole, considering the remaining six ministerial nominees.

The Senate President said the Senate would reconvene on Friday to commence the screening of the new ministers-designate.

Details later……

