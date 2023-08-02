The Senate will today screen the remaining six ministers-designate sent to it by President Bola Tinubu for confirmation.

Those to be screened are Dele Alake (Ekiti), Lateef Fagbemi (Kwara), Muhammed Idris (Niger), Ali Pate (Bauchi) and Doris Uzoka (Imo).

They are among the 28 nominees the president, in a letter last Thursday, requested the Senate to confirm.

The legislature on Tuesday screened nine of the nominees. They are David Umahi (Ebonyi), Olawale Edun (Ogun State), Nasir El-Rufai (Kaduna), Ahmed Dangiwa (Katsina State), Uche Nnaji (Enugu State), Stella Oketete (Delta), Dele Alake (Ekiti State), Adebayo Adelabu (Oyo) and Ekperikpe Ekpo (Akwa Ibom State).

Earlier on Monday, it screened Abubakar Momoh (Edo), Nyesom Wike (Rivers), Joseph Utsev (Benue), Abubakar Kyari (Borno), John Enoh (Cross River) and Abubakar Badaru (Jigawa).

Also screened were Yusuf Tuggar (Bauchi), Sani Danladi (Taraba), Uju Kennedy-Ohaneye (Anambra), Olubunmi Tunji Ojo (Ondo), Nkeiruka Onyejeocha (Abia), Betta Edu (Cross River) and Iman Suleiman Ibrahim (Nasarawa).

Mr Tinubu has yet to nominate ministers from 11 states namely Adamawa, Bayelsa, Gombe, Kano, Kebbi, Kogi, Lagos, Plateau, Osun, Yobe and Zamfara.

The Senate will conduct today’s exercise at the Committee of the Whole with the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, as chairman.

It is expected that the upper house will take its decision to confirm or reject any of the ministers-designate at the end of the screening today.

PREMIUM TIMES will bring you live updates of the screening from the Senate chamber. Also, follow us on our Facebook, YouTube and Twitter channels.

Dele Alake, the Ekiti nominee, is appearing before the Senate. He has introduced himself and is answering questions put to him by the senators.

A senator asked him what he will do to earn Nigeria money from tourism if he is posted to the ministry of information and culture.

Mr Alake said it is when there is security that tourism can flourish. For domestic tourists there has to be peace of mind. Elsewhere in the world where people gravitate for tourism there is a modicum of security. The first thing to attack is internal security. There are other factors but in my estimation security.is the most important factor. In the last seven years, we have not had security.

Another factor is access to the tourism sites. No matter the amount of advertisements, if there is no infrastructure and personnel, tourism will not thrive.

On foreign image, he said there is no foreign image that is ever good without good governance.

He will recommend to the president to concentrate on good governance and when you have that the image of Nigeria will shoot up. We will not waste our time on polishing foreign image but instead ensuring good governance.

On social media regulation, Mr Alake said there is a positive side and a negative side. The positive side is that you communicate faster with social media. I will recommend strengthening of the laws and application of those regulations.

On re-orientation of our society, he said the problem is character. The value system has been desecrated by successive Nigerians. The leaders at different levels must start to lead with character. It is not just regulations and laws. I will support serious attitudinal change from top to bottom.

Executive disobedience to laws, Mr Alake said he will ensure strict adherence to laws. “If there are laws and motion, it will assist.”

The Minority Leader, Simon Mwadkwom asked Mr Alake if he truly made a statement

However, Senator Adamu Aliero point of order Section 55 complained that there are so many interruptions “from the other side.”

When he resumed, Mr Mwadkwom asked Mr Alake to recite the first stanza of the Nigerian Anthem.

The Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, raised another point of order (Order 55 (1-5) to complain that the minority leader was asking questions on campaigns that have come and gone.

Again, Mr Bamidele also relying Order 52 (4) of the Senate rules to ask said the nominee should not be allowed to answer the question of the national anthem

The senate president said if he is asked the second stanza of the anthem, he could do it like any Nigerian adult. He ruled to sustain the order.

