Governor Alex Otti of Abia State has said the state would not afford to obey the controversial two-week sit-at-home order declared by a faction of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Mr Otti stated this on Monday in Abuja shortly after a security meeting convened by the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, to address insecurity in the South-east, according to a statement by the governor’s spokesperson, Kazie Uko, on Monday.

Simon Ekpa, a pro-Biafran agitator and leader of Autopilot, a faction of the IPOB, had declared two weeks’ sit-at-home in the region which would hold from 31 July to 11 August and then on Monday 14 August.

Meanwhile, Nnamdi Kanu, detained leader of the IPOB, via a letter in July, through Aloy Ejimakor, his special counsel, had ordered Mr Ekpa, to stop issuing sit-at-home orders in the region.

But Mr Ekpa described the letter as “fake,” and claimed SSS authorities wrote it and not the IPOB leader.

The pro-Biafran agitator maintained that the sit-at-home order would go on until Mr Kanu speaks to him directly in Finland, a North European country, where he (Ekpa) resides.

Mr Otti said his administration would not “sit and watch” the enforcers of the sit-at-home order succeed, pointing out that only a handful of people were benefitting from the civil action.

The governor said enforcers of the sit-at-home order were using instruments of fear to intimidate the people.

“Governments all over the world cannot be threatened and we need to sound that note of warning,” he said.

“You cannot afford to sit-at-home when you have work to do. A lot of people live on a daily basis: the taxi drivers, the Keke riders, the woman that is selling pepper in the market; if she sits at home for two weeks, she will die of hunger. So, it (the order) is null and void,” Mr Otti stated.

IPOB is leading the agitation for an independent state of Biafra, which it wants carved out from the South-east and some parts of the South-south Nigeria.

