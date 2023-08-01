The Senate will today continue the screening of the ministerial nominees transmitted to it by President Bola Tinubu.

The upper legislative chamber commenced the exercise on Monday during which it scrutinised 14 out of the 28 nominees using their resumes which they had earlier submitted.

Those screened were Abubakar Momoh (Edo), Nyesom Wike (Rivers), Joseph Utsev (Benue), Abubakar Kyari (Borno), John Enoh (Cross River) and Abubakar Badaru (Jigawa).

Also screened were Yusuf Tuggar (Bauchi), Sani Danladi (Taraba), Uju Kennedy-Ohaneye (Anambra), Olubunmi Tunji Ojo (Ondo), Nkeiruka Onyejeocha (Abia), Betta Edu (Cross River) and Iman Suleiman Ibrahim (Nasarawa).

Nominees expected to be screened today are Uche Nnaji (Enugu), Doris Uzoka (Imo), David Umahi (Ebonyi), Ali Pate (Bauchi), Nasir El-Rufai (Kaduna), Ahmed Dangiwa (Katsina), Hannatu Musawa (Katsina), Lateef Fagbemi (Kwara), Muhammad Idris (Niger).

The others are Ekperikpe Ekpo (Akwa Ibom), Stella Okotete (Delta), Dele Alake (Ekiti), Wale Edun (Ogun) and Waheed Adelabu (Oyo).

Mr Tinubu has not nominated ministers from 11 states namely Adamawa, Bayelsa, Gombe, Kano, Kebbi, Kogi, Lagos, Plateau, Osun, Yobe and Zamfara.

The Senate will screen and confirm the nominees at the Committee of the Whole statutorily presided over by the senate president as chairman.

After the exercise, the upper chamber will revert to plenary during which the senate president will announce the outcome.

At 11:26 a.m. The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, arrived at the Senate Chamber to commence the screening.

At 11:31pm , the senate president is leading the opening prayer.

The Senate President is leading the adoption of voting and proceedings of Monday’s session.

At 11:35 a.m, the Senate adopted the voting and proceedings of Monday’s session.

14 nominees have been listed on the Order Paper for the screening today.

They are David Umahi (Ebonyi), Olawale Edun (Ogun State), Nasir El-Rufai (Kaduna), Ahmed Dangiwa (Katsina State), Uche Nnaji (Enugu State), Stella Oketete (Delta), Dele Alake (Ekiti State), Adebayo Adelabu (Oyo).

Muhammed Idris (Niger), Professor Ali Pate (Bauchi), Doris Uzoka (Imo), Lateef Fagbemi SAN (Kwara), Ekperikpe Ekpo (Akwa Ibom State) and Hanatu Musawa (Katsina).

At 11:50 a.m. the Senate is presenting bills.

At 12:50 p.m, the Senate Majority Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele raised orders Section 12 (1) and 1(a) of the Senate standing rule to allow visitors and strangers into the Senate chamber.

The point of order was seconded by the Minority leader, Simon Mwadkwon.

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio referred the point of order to other senators and majority of the senators supported that the strangers should be allowed into the chamber.

The senate president thereafter granted the nominees permission to enter into the Senate chamber incompany of sergeant at arms

At 12:48 pm, the senate leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, is reading out names of the nominees that will be screened today.

Dave Umahi, the nominee from Ebonyi State, has entered the Senate chamber

At 12:58 p.m., David Umahi, the nominee from Ebonyi State started addressing the Senate..

The nominee served as Ebonyi State governor for eight years from 2015 to 2023. He contested the APC presidential primaries against Mr Tinubu but withdrew.

The Senate President reads the rule of the Senate which says if a ministerial nominee is a sitting member, he will take a bow and thereafter resume his seat in the chamber until he is sworn in as minister.

Mr Akpabio asks Mr Umahi to address the Senate. The nominee started by praising the senate president. He said, “In the number of months I have spent, you (Senate President Godswill Akpabio) have not allowed partisan division. It means you are divine,” he said to Mr Akpabio.

He said he was Ebonyi State PDP acting chairman from 2007-2008. In 2008, he was elected as substantive Chairman until 2011.

In 2011, he became the deputy governor of Ebonyi State.

Mr Umahi requested to read his CV but he was disallowed to do so.

Mr Akpabio said the nominee will keep his seat as the deputy leader of the senate until he is sworn in as minister.

At 1:05 pm, the senate president asked Mr Umahi to take a bow and go.

Olawale Edun, the nominee from Ogun State has just entered the Senate chamber

Mr Akpabio told the Ogun State nominee to introduce himself. He is curently doing so.

