The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), on Sunday, announced a one-week ultimatum for coup plotters in Niger to hand over power to the democratically elected government or risk the use of force.

“… in the event the authorities demands are not met within one week, take all measures necessary to restore constitutional order in the Republic of Niger such measures may include the use of force,” the ECOWAS communique stated.

The communique was read by ECOWAS Commission chairperson, Omar Touray, at the Extraordinary Summit held in Abuja and convened in response to the Wednesday coup in Niger.

To this effect, all ECOWAS Chiefs of Defence Staff are to meet immediately. The defence chiefs were charged with holding accountable all those responsible for violence and terror against the lives and property of innocent citizens and residents of Niger.

Reading the communique in Abuja, Mr Touray noted that the bloc had collectively reached several resolutions including that President Mohammed Bazoum remains the legitimate elected president and head of state of the Republic of Niger as recognized by ECOWAS, AU and the international community.

Again, ECOWAS condemned in the strongest terms what it described as the attempted overthrow of constitutional order in Niger and the illegal detention of Mr Bazoum, members of his family and government officials while calling for the president’s immediate release and reinstatement.

It also condemned the illegal detention of the president since Wednesday, calling it a hostage situation. The bloc added that it would not accept any purported resignation from Mr Bazoum.

In the usual style of coups, heads of state are often coerced into resignation.

ECOWAS said that “authors of the attempted coup are solely and fully responsible for the safety and security of His Excellency President Mohammed Bazoum as well as members of his family and government.”

A special representative will be appointed and dispatched to Niger to deliver the demands of ECOWAS to the rebelling forces.

The bloc also condemned foreign governments and private military contractors supporting the coup, although it did not name any of them.

Other resolutions

ECOWAS also imposed immediate sanctions on Niger while waiting for the one-week ultimatum to elapse.

It declared the immediate closure of air and land borders between ECOWAS Member States and Niger and the imposition of a no-fly zone between ECOWAS and Niger.

It also suspended all commercial and financial transactions between Member States and Niger. It also ordered the freezing of all deals with Niger including energy deals.

Assets of Niger in ECOWAS central banks will also be frozen as well as assets of all other public enterprises and institutions in Niger.

Additionally, travel bans have been imposed on all soldiers involved in the coup and their accounts frozen. Their family members and civilians who agree to take part in any institutions and government established by the coup plotters will also have their accounts frozen.



