The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), on Sunday, announced a one-week ultimatum for coup plotters in Niger to return the democratically elected government or risk the use of force.

“… in the event the authorities demands are not met within one week, take all measures necessary to restore constitutional order in the Republic of Niger such measures may include the use of force,” the ECOWAS communique states. It was read by ECOWAS Commission chairperson, Omar Touray, at the Extraordinary Summit convened in response to the development in Niger.

To this effect, all ECOWAS Chiefs of Defense Staff are to meet immediately. The defence chiefs were charged with holding accountable all those responsible for violence and terror against the lives and property of innocent citizens and residents of Niger.

Reading out the communique in Abuja, Mr Touray noted that the bloc had collectively reached several resolutions including that President Mohammed Bazoum remains the legitimate elected president and head of state of the Republic of Niger as recognised by ECOWAS, AU and the international community.

Again, ECOWAS condemned in the strongest terms what it described as the attempted overthrow of constitutional order in Niger and the illegal detention of Mr Bazoum, members of his family and government officials while calling for the president’s immediate release and reinstatement.

It also condemned the illegal detention of the president since Wednesday, calling it a hostage situation. The bloc added that it would not accept any purported resignation from Mr Bazoum.

In the usual style of coups, heads of state are often coerced into resignation.

ECOWAS said that “authors of the attempted coup are solely and fully responsible for the safety and security of His Excellency President Mohammed Bazoum as well as members of his family and government.”

More details later…

