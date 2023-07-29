On Friday, 28 July, in a one-on-one interview with PREMIUM TIMES, US Special Envoy and Coordinator of the US Department of State’s Global Engagement Center (GEC), James Rubin, said, “Disinformation is a tool of war for the Russians.” In a conversation with PREMIUM TIMES, and speaking from Washington, on the second day of the Russia-Africa Summit, he said that when the Russians “claim that they’re the good guys here, those are what we call crocodile tears.”

Excerpts:

MATIBE: Thank you for being available today, Special Envoy. Last December at the end of the US-Africa Leaders’ Summit, the State Department announced your appointment of Special Envoy and Coordinator of the State Department’s Global Engagement Center, the GEC.

You’ve been tasked with leading one of the most powerful government offices of the United States, to slow down, eliminate, and counter foreign adversaries who attempt to undermine the interests of the United States. This is the job of countering certain foreign actors: China, Russia, transnational criminal organizations such as ISIS, al Qa’eda, and the Wagner group. There are others, but I’m just naming a few. I’d like to talk to you today about the interests of the United States. Today is the second, and last day of, the Russia-Africa Summit. Can you comment on the summit in St. Petersburg, and your work related to the actors that I just mentioned? I mean, is there a national security threat to the United States? Thanks.

RUBIN: Thank you very much for your question. I did begin this job about six months ago. And I must say it’s a difficult challenge because disinformation and information manipulation are complex subjects. But we do believe that, particularly in the case of Russia, there is a clear attempt by the Russians to mislead the world about the war in Ukraine and now about food crisis that may develop because of their decisions. At today’s Summit, [and] yesterday’s meeting, President Putin is putting out a lot of information that’s not true; claiming that the Black Sea Grain Initiative which enabled 32 million tons of grain and food to be exported, is going to be ended by them. And the fact that they made food as a weapon is clear. They’ve made the world’s most vulnerable populations part of this war, because not only have they pulled out of the Black Sea Grain Initiative, but they’ve attacked the ports and the facilities where grain and food could be exported. So, when they claim that they’re the good guys here, those are what we call crocodile tears. They are purposefully intentionally making food part of this war, while the West led by the United States has worked very, very hard to try to keep food separate from the war so that food prices will not increase. So that availability around the world will be possible. And as a result of Russia’s policies, at the simplest level, [is] Russia claims that the sanctions are interfering with food exports… The reason why we know that’s not true is because Russia had a bumper crop last year and exported as much wheat as they’ve ever exported. So, food is not part of the sanctions; agriculture is not part of the sanctions. Russia has made huge amounts of money, billions and billions of dollars selling food, and they’re now making food, a weapon of this war. It’s bad enough, they’ve made Ukraine suffer from this war. Now, they’re making the most [vulnerable] people in the world suffer, in Africa, in Asia, in the Sahel, Yemen. These are the people that suffer when food prices go up and food availability drops.

MATIBE: Okay, so let me ask you about disinformation because disinformation is, to my understanding, a big element of the job that you have been tasked to take on for your government. Disinformation, when I say this, just to be clear, I mean this to be a distinct concept from censoring speech, but as a national security threat. What is your assessment of where, when, and how disinformation is a national security threat in Africa? I mean, who’s doing what, and how does your office view you know, issues with ISIS or al Qa’eda and as you mentioned, the Black Sea Grain Initiative? What have you got to say about disinformation as a national security threat?

RUBIN: Thank you. We do believe disinformation and information manipulation are a national security threat and Africa provides some pretty clear examples of that. The Wagner Group, a brutal private military that now the Russians have accepted that they really make it part of their military, uses lies in West Africa, to try to justify their presence in these countries where they’re paid, and they lie about the peacekeeping initiatives that protected Africans, and they lie about what they’re doing there. And they try to discredit the French, discredit the United Nations, discredit the United States, claiming that, you know, we’re some kind of colonial effort, when in fact, Putin has shown that he wants the Wagner Group countries to be his colonies. Those are the ones he’s offering grain to at this Summit. So, disinformation is a tool of war for the Russians. Unfortunately, they have seen information that way for a long, long time. They do it at the highest levels. I mean, on any given day, a Russian leader will lie about the reasons for the war in Ukraine. They’ll lie about claims that the United States has biological weapons there, and now they’re lying about this Black Sea Grain Initiative and their reasons for pulling out of it. Your pulling out of it is damaging to those most vulnerable populations. We know it was working. We know it was providing food and grain. And we know Russia was able to export as much food and grain as it wanted. And so, disinformation is a national security threat because it can make people not appreciate the damage done by Russia and blame other countries for Russian policy.

Pearl Matibe is a Washington, DC-based White House Correspondent, and media commentator with expertise on US foreign policy and international security. You may follow her on Twitter: @PearlMatibe

