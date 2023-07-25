The prestigious CAF Awards will make a return on 11 December 2023 in Morocco to celebrate the stars of African football.

After last year’s successful event hosted in the Moroccan capital of Rabat, which saw Senegal inspirational forward Sadio Mane and Nigeria and Barcelona top striker Asisat Oshoala claim the top honours, the CAF Awards is set to feature some of Africa’s finest stars again.

CAF on Tuesday said they will communicate the time and host city in due course.

The awards will recognise the standout performers from club and country over the past year, with the highlight being the crowning of the CAF African Player of the Year in both the men’s and women’s categories.

Current Africa’s football King and Queen, Senegal’s Sadio Mane, and Nigeria’s Asisat Oshoala will face stiff competition from some of the continent’s brightest stars who have shone in the last 12 months.

Previous winners of the men category include Ivorian Yaya Toure (2011, 2012, 2013, and 2014), Samuel Eto’o (2003, 2004, 2005 and 2010), Didier Drogba (2006 and 2009), Mohammed Salah (2017, 2018), Riyad Mahrez (2016), Nwankwo Kanu (1996 and1999), Abedi Pele (1992) and the great George Weah (1995) amongst some of the colourful previous winners.

Many believe Napoli and Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen, is top on the list of contenders for the 2023 CAF African Player of the Year award.

In the women’s category, while Super Falcon Asisat Oshoala has dominated the category in recent years, winning in 2014, 2016, 2017, 2019, and 2022 – she still faces competition from previous winners, including Thembi Kgatlana (2018).

This category counts also among its previous winners, former Super Falcon striker, Perpetua Nkwocha (2004, 2005, 2010, and 2011).

More honours will also be at stake, including the Interclub Player of the Year, Young Player of the Year, National Team of the Year, Coach of the Year, Club of the Year, and Goal of the Year.

The Interclub Women’s Player of the Year award, which was introduced last year after the successful launch of the CAF Women’s Champions League, will continue this year.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

