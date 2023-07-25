Flutterwave, Africa’s leading payments technology company, is proud to have sponsored the STEAM Fun Fest 2023, a premier event focused on promoting science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics (STEAM) education among young children.

This year, the event discussed the theme ‘Equipping Future Workforce with STEAM Skills’ and was held at the Landmark Centre in Victoria Island, Lagos hosting over 3,000 attendees, comprising parents and children alike.

The STEAM Fun Fest originated in 2021 with the aim of addressing the urgent need to cultivate a love for STEAM subjects among children. The event was organised by a group of STEAM educators, aiming to inspire and prepare children for the future of work by equipping them with essential digital skills. The inaugural event successfully engaged over 1,300 young minds, igniting their curiosity and enthusiasm for STEAM.

Through this sponsorship, Flutterwave recognised the gaps in STEAM skills and committed to address these skills shortage and inspire the next generation of tech entrepreneurs. The event, where Flutterwave participated in a panel discussion, held career talks, interactive hands-on activities, and exciting games, fostering a deeper understanding and appreciation of STEAM subjects.

Flutterwave’s commitment to addressing the STEAM skill shortage and inspiring the next generation of workers has been integral to the company’s core values. Recently, Flutterwave launched Tuition, a product designed to solve the challenges in paying school fees for students studying abroad and at home. The new service enables students, parents, guardians and sponsors to pay school fees to over 40 institutions in the UK, with plans to add more institutions in more countries in Africa and beyond.

Representing Flutterwave at the event, Bode Abifarin, Flutterwave’s Chief Operating Officer said:

“We are proud to have been a part of the success of this event. We believe in empowering the upcoming workforce with the necessary skills to continue to adapt to the ever-changing technological landscape. It is our collective duty to ensure the next generation is well prepared for the future to drive economic prosperity and innovation and we will continue to do our part to fulfill our commitment.”

Commenting on the sponsorship, Jadesola Adedeji, Co-founder, STEM METS, said:

“Flutterwave’s partnership played a crucial role in making the event an extraordinary success, creating cherished memories for the children and parents. Their belief in the vision to inspire and ignite passion for STEAM education among children has been remarkable. Such incredible sponsors enabled the team to bring innovative and engaging events to young minds in the community. We look forward to partnering with Flutterwave on future events as we take this vision across Africa.”

