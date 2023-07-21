The National Economic Council (NEC) has directed that states develop a comprehensive Social Register for vulnerable people, the target beneficiaries of the government’s Cash Transfer programme.

Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State made this known while speaking to State House correspondents at the end of the NEC meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Tuesday.

The Vice President, Kashim Shettima, chaired the meeting.

Mr Soludo said NEC resolved that the states should come up with their registers, using formal and informal means to develop them, adding that all beneficiaries at the subnational level could easily be identified that way.

“We need to face the problem that we don’t have a credible register,” he said.

Mr Soludo affirmed that NEC also deliberated on ways to cushion the impact of the recent petroleum subsidy removal.

“The first question raised was in relation to the cost of governance. I think it’s an omnibus concept, and it’s not something you sit down in a meeting to legislate for each state.

“But the fact is that the council recognises that this is an issue that each tier of government should now focus on as an area of concern.

“Take the cost of running the state, the way we even live, so, some gave an example of a state governor going with about 20 vehicles in a convoy, and all these have to be fueled. We need to be sensitive and move with the times; we need to live within the average of the people we’re governing and knock off the wastes and irrelevance.”

Mr Soludo noted that when he assumed office, the government spent about N137 million monthly, cleaning up public offices.

“Today, in Anambra, we’re doing N11 million a month from N137 million. This is just an illustration. And it’s a thing that we’re persuading each one of us to look into, check into our books and look ourselves in the mirror and move with the times,” he said.

The governor also said that the council considered negotiating a new minimum wage through the appropriate structures.

He explained further that packages to serve as palliatives were marshalled out to encourage the tiers of government to implement them in accordance with their respective fiscal space and fiscal capacities.

“The Federal, State and Local Governments should be able to implement cash transfers based on the fiscal surplus coming to them and their financial capacity based on peculiarities.

“For example, a state that has been owing salary arrears, its priority is to start paying off some of the salary arrears or where pensioners have been owed their pension and gratuity for seven years, for example, the priority now might be to use part of the surplus to pay them. ”

(NAN)

