The Progressives Governors Forum (PGF) has said it is working with the federal government to address the current hardship Nigerians face following the removal of fuel subsidy and the increase in petroleum pump prices.

Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State and Chair of the forum said this while addressing journalists at the end of its closed-door meeting, which ended last Wednesday night in Abuja.

The PGF is an umbrella body of state governors elected on the All Progressives Congress (APC) platform.

Mr Uzodinma described the meeting as successful, saying it discussed ongoings in the party and other national issues.

“The current hardship occasioned by the price increase on both food, petroleum products and cost of living is being addressed.

“The sub-national government is working with the federal government to address the development,” Mr Uzodinma said.

He added that the National Economic Council (NEC) would discuss addressing the development to lessen the burden on the citizenry when it meets.

The PGF chair assured that the governors would effectively utilise their federal allocation in the best interest of the people.

He said the governors would also ensure that the country’s economy was protected and our sovereign margin was not tempered with in the international market but improved upon.

Mr Uzodinma said the governors received, in good faith, the recent resignation of Abdullahi Adamu, the party’s national chairman and Iyola Omisore, national secretary, saying their resignation was voluntary.

He added that the governors respect their actions and commend their wisdom, saying they had done well and served the party well.

“We are happy with their services, and they are happy too; we are in support of their actions, and they would continue to be commended.

“We respect and recognise the services they have rendered to our great party; their resignations have also been accepted by the leadership of the party.

“We now have an acting national chairman and acting national Secretary,” Mr Uzodinma said, adding that contrary to speculations, the APC was united and had no crisis within its ranks and file.

Some of the governors at the meeting include Dapo Abiodun of Ogun, Umar Bago (Niger), Francis Nwifuru (Ebonyi), Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq (Kwara), Hyacinth Alia (Benue), Uba Sani (Kaduna); Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos), Mai Mala Buni (Yobe) and Dikko Radda (Katsina) among others.

(NAN)

