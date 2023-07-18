The re-launched Guest Writer Session of the Abuja Writers Forum gathers momentum with the July edition featuring Ejiro Otive-Igbuzor and Echela Okwori on the 29th by 4:00 p.m. and will include live music, among other side attractions.

In the romance genre, Ejiro Otive-Igbuzor recently published two novels – TROPHY HUSBAND and TRAVAILS OF OMOTEJEMO. Both novels share an underpinning of how African history, culture and values shape the lives of the major characters at home and abroad.

Ejiro holds a PhD in Microbiology, specialising in TB/HIV coinfection and tuberculosis bacteriology. She describes her passion for creative writing thus: “I have always had a passion for storytelling, and my Gender Equality and Social Inclusion training are usually laced with practical life stories and case studies to ground the theoretical perspectives in our reality. I recently started to pay attention to the novelist in me, and I see that people love my stories. Sincerely, all the cheques in any currency that I have received for my hard work so far cannot pay for the joy that I feel when I sit to write my novels. This is obviously a calling. I have found my ‘ikigai’ and am here to stay.”

Ms Ejiro is the founder and coordinator of the Gals Global Hangout, a share-and-learn platform with over 2300 women across the globe. She also sits on the Board of several organisations and is married to Otive- Igbuzor, and they have two children.

Echela Okwori, who hails from Otukpa in Benue State, is the creator of the IDAAGO STORY series, which has narrated hundreds of stories on Raypower FM Abuja and Joy FM Otukpo. He will be featured as the Raconteur in the Storytelling segment, a new feature of the Guest Writer Session.

Mr Okwori, an associate member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) and the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN), loves writing and storytelling. He is happily married to Patricia Okwori, and they are blessed with three children.

Apart from the readings, there will be live music by David Adzer and a raffle draw for books. The Guest Writer Session runs from 4-7 p.m., is open to the public, and holds at the International Institute of Journalism, behind Shashilga Court, Gwarinpa Expressway, Jahi, Abuja.

A.D.Dabra,

Publicity Secretary,

08023117473,

abujawriters@gmail.com

