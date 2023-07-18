In his first official response to Russia’s suspension of the ‘Grain from Ukraine’ programme, President Volodymyr Zelensky Monday in Kyiv said his country will find alternative routes to reach Africa and Asia, in a bid to keep food prices down and prevent starvation in destination countries of the export following Russia’s current offensive move.

President Zelensky said this at the Office of the President of Ukraine, while welcoming half a dozen international media executives currently on a fact-finding mission sponsored by the Public Interest Journalism Lab based in Kyiv led by the famous Ukrainian journalist, Nataliya Gumenyek.

The ‘Grain from Ukraine’ programme is a UN and Turkish-brokered arrangement that lets Ukraine export grain to African and Asian markets through the Black Sea port of Odesa in South East Ukraine.

“This is not the first time it has done this,” Mr Zelensky said, remarking that Russia “is constantly provoking to disrupt this agreement. Therefore, I believe that our decision to sign a document on the creation of a grain corridor with Turkey and the United Nations, rather than with the Russian Federation, was a very prudent policy. I have an agreement personally with President Erdogan [of Turkeye] and personally with UN Secretary-General [Antonio] Guterres. I told them that Ukraine is ready to work in the triangle, but it will be impossible to work with Russia.”

The grain programme helps prevent several millions of people around the world, about 62 million in Africa, from suffering from food insecurity, and has former Vice President of the World Bank and Nigeria’s former Minister of Education, Obiageli Ezekwesili, and two other African leaders, as its ambassadors.

Since the Russia-Ukraine war of 2022, Russia has blocked the major Black Sea shipping route through which Ukrainian exports reach the world market. Last year November, however, the United Nations and Turkey helped secure a “corridor” through which Ukraine can still fulfil its food export obligations to the world market once Russia certifies, through its inspection, that vessels bearing the grains are free of arms.

The Russian inspection programme has always been a butt of criticism for what Ukrainians describe as willful delays designed to ensure that Russia continues to monopolize the global grains market. Russia and Ukraine contribute a third of the worlds trade in wheat, barley, sun flower and corn, strategic grains that put food on the table of most of the world’s poor particularly in Asia and Africa.

Since its launch, and with a pledge of more than $200 million, no fewer than 30 donor countries have signed up to support the initiative among who are Turkey, Qatar, Japan, Norway, Korea, Canada and the USA.

A visibly bitter Mr Zelensky said Russia’s decision was predictable, being “simply a format of dumping on the grain and agricultural market in order to block Ukraine and be the only major exporter in the region. It is absolutely clear that in order to solve their political issues, to put pressure and to make money for their companies, to put pressure on African countries, Asian countries, European countries.

“The same thing, the same methodology was used with the energy sector. It was exactly the same with gas, with energy resources. It was the same with oil. Russia is no different in its steps to stop and dump prices on the market. It’s just that now the countries of the African continent are feeling it very strongly, because they have not seen these gas relations that were everywhere in Ukraine, the transit of energy resources in the European continent.”

Apparently deflecting the claim that Russia’s attitude was a retaliatory response to Monday’s drone attack on Russia’s 19-km bridge to Crimea in Southern Ukraine, killing two people, the Ukrainian president pointed to a long queue of 29 vessels waiting for weeks for inspections that officials say needn’t take more than hours, and insisted that the suspension of the grain deal fits well into “Russia’s imperialistic” instincts to dominate the global grains market and crowd out any competition based on product quality or process efficiency.”

Regarding a way out of the programme, President Zelensky said he has instructed his “Ministry of Foreign Affairs, after the official signal from the Russian Federation, to prepare our official signals to the United Nations and to Turkey, so that they can answer me, as the President of Ukraine, that they are ready to continue our initiative, because, I emphasise once again, we had an agreement in the triangle. And we did not break anything for our part.”

