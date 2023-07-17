Deputy National Chairman (North) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Abubakar Kyari has taken over the leadership of the party on an acting basis following the resignation of the National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu.

Mr Kyari announced the resignation of Mr Adamu on Monday after a meeting of the National Working Committee (NWC) at the party’s headquarters in Abuja.

The acting chairman, a former senator, while briefing journalists after the NWC meeting, said he was taking over based on the provision of the Constitution of the APC.

He announced that the National Secretary, Iyiola Omisore, also resigned and has been replaced by the Deputy National Secretary, Festus Fuanter, from Plateau State.

“With this development and according to the APC constitution, it is now incumbent on my humble self as the deputy chairman (North) to assume the office as the acting national chairman of the APC. And subsequently, also, the Deputy National Secretary, Festus Fuanter, will now assume the office of acting National Secretary,” he said.

Mr Kyari also announced the postponement of the National Executive Council (NEC) earlier scheduled for 19 July.

He said: “With the recent development with the change of leadership, we would like to inform everybody here that the proposed National Caucus meeting slated for 18 July 2023 and the National Executive Council for 19 July 2023 are hereby postponed. This postponement would not be indefinitely, but a new date would be communicated.”

Mr Kyari did not give the reason for the resignation of Mr Adamu, but said it was a voluntary resignation.

However, Messrs Adamu and Omisore faced allegations of mismanagement of funds.

Salihu Mustapha, vice chairman (North-west), had accused the duo of mismanagement of funds.

Mr Adamu, 77, was the fourth national chairman of the APC since the party’s formation in 2013.

He was a senator representing Nasarawa West before his emergence, on consensus, as the national chairman of the ruling party in March 2022.

He also served as the Nasarawa State governor between 1999 and 2007 on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and minister of state for works during the military administration of Sani Abacha.

On his part, Mr Omisore is a former deputy governor of Osun State on the ticket of the Alliance for Democracy (AD) and senator representing Osun East on the platform of the PDP.

