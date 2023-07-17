The National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is in a closed-door meeting amid the latest leadership crisis in the ruling party.

However, the embattled National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, who is reported to have resigned from his position on Sunday night is not attending the meeting at the time of this report.

The National Secretary, Iyiola Omisore, who was initially at the meeting, left before the meeting commenced.

Mr Omisore arrived at the secretariat at 11:20 a.m. and departed around 12:06 p.m.

“I am going to see the chairman (Mr Adamu), I don’t know why he is not in the office,” he said before departing in his SUV.

Adamu’s resignation confirmed

Speaking to journalists at the secretariat on Monday, Deputy National Organising Secretary of the party, Nze Duru, confirmed that indeed Mr Adamu has resigned but he could not confirm the status of Mr Omisore.

“One can confirm, yes, credible information that the chairman of the party has stepped down as the chairman of the party and meetings are currently ongoing,” he said.

He added that Abubakar Kyari, the deputy chairman (North) has taken over as the chairman of the party.

“We are not expecting a caretaker committee and I did make the point that meetings are going on across all the caucuses of the party, the various leadership in the party. We know that our constitution has provided adequately, a transition process in the leadership of the party. The Deputy National Chairman, North will assume in an acting capacity the position of the chairman,” he said.

Some of the NWC members in the meeting include; Mr Kyari, National Organising Secretary of the party, Suleiman Arugungu, Mr Duru, Disable Leader, Tolu Bankole, Deputy National Chairman (South) Emma Eneukwu, National Vice Chairman (North-east), Salihu Mustapha, National Vice Chairman (North-west), Salihu Lukman.

Mr Adamu, who emerged the national chairman of the ruling party last year, reportedly submitted his letter of resignation on Sunday night to the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila.

Mr Gbajabiamila could not be reached for comment.

