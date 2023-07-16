Category: Nollywood

Movie Title: Deja Vu

Release Date: 14 July

Director: Elijah Tolulope Originator

Runtime: 1 hour 27 minutes

Cast: Lateef Adedimeji, Bimpe Oyebade, Yemi Blaq, Omotunde Adebowale David, Toyin Alausa

The saying, “Go big or go home,” should be considered in a producer’s mind when debating if a screenplay should go into production.

If Nigeria ever hopes to join the top five giants of the global film industry, producers should learn how to take risks.

Risks in this context refer to exploring compelling creative film ideas and not just looking through the archives, seeing a story done several times and sprinkling specs of originality.

Deja Vu earns its accolades for being one of the few modern indigenous language films available for streaming.

However, as with many Nollywood films, it fails to carve a unique identity by following a storyline we have seen several times acted out on our screens.

While it is believed that there is nothing like an original idea, where films like Deja Vu miss the mark is in their plot progression and storytelling elements.

The film lacks an in-depth effort of creativity, which in hindsight is forgivable as it’s a low-budget production.

Despite taking a cliche route, Deja Vu offers a firm standpoint on its premises and boasts a stellar cast that understands the acting assignments required of them.

It also portrays a psychological problem in a new light

Plot

The plot revolves around a couple, Bimbe and Johnson, who, after making plans to travel, realise that their kids are not biologically related to their father.

It creates a mini chaos in the family as Johnson wants to divorce Bimpe, who insists he is the father. The situation escalates when Bimbe is forced to take an oath to prove her innocence.

Meanwhile, we see another couple living peacefully, except the wife feels like her husband is cheating on her. This makes her paranoid.

After several spiritual consultations, it was revealed that Bimbe sleepwalks. When she does this, she sleeps with a particular man, hence the reason for her pregnancy.

Growing up, we watched the storyline “That’s not my kid” reoccur in Yoruba films. While this becomes tiring, it would be hypocritical not to appreciate the fresh take on Deja Vu by introducing the concept of sleepwalking. However, this feat is soon dismissed by the writer’s inability to fully flesh out the idea or create nuances that would propel viewers to stay on the edge of their seats.

The revelation that the kids are a product of sexual infidelity between past lovers is good, but it would have been great if we had seen earlier interactions between the lovers or at least a flashback to help us understand their love that spans several decades properly.

The performances of the actors help conceal the above, as some tried to add layers of complexity through the facial expressions of the characters.

Technicalities

Deja Vu’s cinematography is relatively good for its assumed budget.

The picture quality allows for a mini cinematic experience—the sound, not so much as viewers hear distracting buzzing in the background.

Finally, the moral message of the film gets lost. It’s uncertain what the producers wanted us to think after watching: that sleepwalking or a spiritual spouse is justifiable for a DNA result that claims a person is not the father of a kid or that women who obsessively stalk their husbands due to the intuition that he is cheating on them are correct.

Our final verdict is 5/10. Think of Deja Vu as a guilty pleasure that might help you realise you are a sleepwalker.

Deja Vu is now streaming on Netflix

