About 35 Nigerian journalists/fact-checkers were this week trained on new methods and technology to tackle disinformation in the country.

The two-day training, which was held on Wednesday and Thursday in Abuja, was organised by Casa África, in collaboration with the DG Africa of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation, the Embassy of Spain in Nigeria and the Centre for Journalism Innovation & Development (CJID) of Nigeria, through its verification platform Dubawa.

The training sessions were facilitated by Stéphane Grueso and Borja Lozano, two trainers from the Spanish media Maldita.es and Newtral, respectively.

These professionals, alongside Silas Jonathan, Caroline Anipah and Lois Ugbede, all fact-checkers with Dubawa, shared their knowledge and experience with the participants on how to carry out fact-checks based on global best practices.

Courses

“One of the courses was advanced and aimed exclusively at the Dubawa fact-checkers, who learnt to apply Artificial Intelligence systems to their information verification processes,” says Joan Tusell, Casa Africa’s head of media communication, in a statement.

He said the trainers taught them (the Dubawa team and selected participants) to understand how new AI tools work and how to use them to detect and debunk misinformation.

“The other course is generic and was offered to journalists who want to start or improve their fact-checking skills. The course included classes on topics such as ChatGPT, advanced internet search, disinformation techniques, image and video verification, digital cybersecurity for journalists and fact-checking ethics,” he said.

According to Mr Tusell, the initiative is part of the “#PeriodismoÁfrica program of Casa África,” which seeks to bring Africa and Spain together through educational, economic, and cultural activities.

For 15 years, he said Casa África has been fighting against stereotypes in the narratives about the African continent and supporting the role of journalism as a powerful tool in the fight against misinformation.

According to the organisers, the training in Abuja is the third training experience of the #PeriodismoÁfrica programme, which aims to take advantage of the talent and high innovation existing in the field of verification and the fight against misinformation in Spain to improve the training of African journalists.

They noted that the first two experiences were carried out in Kenya and Namibia, with the hope to deepen the training by 26-27 September in Madrid through the IV Meeting of Journalists Africa-Spain, and will focus on both misinformation and narratives about Africa in Spain and Europe.

In his remarks, José Clavell, director general of Casa África, said the organisation is proud to collaborate with partners in Nigeria for the training to strengthen the capacities of African journalists in fact-checking and digital security.

“We believe that these skills are essential for quality journalism that can inform citizens and combat misinformation that can undermine democracy and human rights,” he said. E

On his part, Tobi Oluwatola, CJID’s Executive Director, said AI and its new iteration of large language models have changed the world in ways we do not fully comprehend yet.

“It is critical that Journalists are able to explain and leverage them for democratic purposes such as verification and digital literacy,” he added.

Similarly, Juan Sell, Spain’s Ambassador to Nigeria, who graced the closing ceremony of the training to hand over certificates to the participants, hinted that Spain is holding the Presidency of the Council of the EU this Semester and that among their priorities there is certainly the support of a free, independent, trustworthy and competent media, in Africa and elsewhere.

This, he said, is a prerequisite for a thriving and inclusive democracy.

“Casa Africa is hitting the bulls-eye by bringing the most specialised fact-checkers of Spain to train Nigerian journalists and partnering with Dubawa, an already reputed platform in the field of nowadays essential fight against disinformation, ” Mr Sell said.

