First Lady Oluremi Tinubu, on Friday, met with the wives of the 36 state governors to formally introduce and acquaint them with the objectives and the mission of the Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI), her pet project.

At the meeting held in her office at the Presidential Villa, Mrs Tinubu congratulated the governors’ wives on the successful conduct of the 2023 elections, which brought their husbands to the office and reminded them that it was time to keep promises made during the elections.

She said she would require their support to reach every nook and cranny of the country in the execution of the project, noting that looking at the past can most assuredly chart a path for the present and future, and this can best be done collectively for better and more sustainable impact.

Mrs Tinubu, a former senator and first lady of Lagos State, assured the governors’ wives that the RHI would not interfere with their personal programs and projects and that she believes their support would be impactful.

“I wish to remind each of us that the exalted positions we are in today should be seen as an opportunity to impact more meaningfully, not only in the lives of people in your states but Nigeria as a whole,” she said.

READ ALSO:

Speaking with journalists after the meeting, Olufolake AbdulRazaq, the wife of Kwara State Governor, assured of the willingness and commitment of the wives of the governors to support RHI, stating that they will go back and elect zonal coordinators to take the mantle to ensure that the grassroots are reached.

Mrs AbdulRazaq, whose husband is the chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF), also confirmed that RHI would not affect their projects in their various states but instead complement their own efforts.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

