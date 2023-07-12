CP Aderemi Adeoye, addressing newsmen on Wednesday (NAN)

The police command in Anambra, in collaboration with the state vigilantes, killed two kidnappers in an attack at Ichida Community in the Anaocha area of Anambra

The newly-posted Commissioner of Police, Aderemi Adeoye, disclosed this at a news conference on Wednesday in Awka.

He said security operatives rescued a female victim unhurt in the attack which occurred on Tuesday at 8:13 p.m.

He said: “Two members of the notorious gang were neutralised, and we recovered one Ak47 rifle, two pump action guns, two Ak47 magazines, 32 live ammunition and one Highlander jeep belonging to the victim.

“Preliminary information reveals the deadly gang of eight, operating with two vehicles – a grey Highlander jeep and a white Lexus 350, abducted the victim in her Ash Highlander jeep.

“Investigation is ongoing to track the remaining gang members, ” he said.

The Commissioner said there was another attack by 8:30 p.m., on the joint security operatives attached to Forwarding Operating Base while on patrol around Uga-Ezinifite Expressway in Aguata Local Government Area.

He said that in an attempt to stop an ash Highlander SUV and a white Lexus 305 which drove suspiciously, the occupants started shooting sporadically to escape police screening.

“The joint forces engaged the armed hoodlums and recovered one operational vehicle, two automatic pump action guns, 11 live cartridges, and a bag containing one walkie-talkie.

“A cell phone and other incriminating items were also recovered, while others escaped the scene with other vehicles.

“In an intense chase by the joint forces, the deadly gang abandoned the white Lexus 305 jeep and took to their heels.

“Further information shows evidence of blood stains on all the vehicles as they have escaped with bullet wounds,” he said.

Mr Adeoye called on operators of public and private hospitals to admit but report anyone with a bullet wound or related injuries to the nearest police station.

He urged the media and the public to support the efforts of the police to get the identities and locations of the culprits, through the provision of quality information.

(NAN)

LCO/IA

