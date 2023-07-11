President Bola Tinubu has written the Senate requesting it to confirm the appointment of the new service chiefs.
Senate President Godswill Akpabio read the letter during plenary on Tuesday.
The service chiefs to be screened for confirmation are Christopher Musa, a major general, as chief of defence staff and Taoreed Lagbaja, a major general, as chief of army staff.
Others are Emmanuel Ogalla, a rear admiral, as chief of naval staff and Hassan Abubakar, an air vice marshal, as chief of air staff.
They were appointed on 19 June.
READ ALSO: Tinubu appoints 20 new aides, Tunde Rahman, Abdulaziz, make list
The Senate president, however, referred the confirmation request to the Committee of the Whole on the ground that the Senate has yet to constitute its special and standing committees.
Details later….
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.Donate
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999