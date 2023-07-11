President Bola Tinubu has written the Senate requesting it to confirm the appointment of the new service chiefs.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio read the letter during plenary on Tuesday.

The service chiefs to be screened for confirmation are Christopher Musa, a major general, as chief of defence staff and Taoreed Lagbaja, a major general, as chief of army staff.

Others are Emmanuel Ogalla, a rear admiral, as chief of naval staff and Hassan Abubakar, an air vice marshal, as chief of air staff.

They were appointed on 19 June.

The Senate president, however, referred the confirmation request to the Committee of the Whole on the ground that the Senate has yet to constitute its special and standing committees.

Details later….

