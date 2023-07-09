A renowned Nigerian scholar and former President of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Dipo Fasina, popularly known as ‘Jingo,’ has been missing since Saturday, 1 July.

This development was confirmed by the incumbent President of ASUU, Emmanuel Osodeke, in a telephone interview with PREMIUM TIMES.

Mr Fasina, 76, was travelling to Algeria reportedly at the invitation of the Algerian government when he was said to have missed his connecting flight from Istanbul, Turkey. His whereabouts have since remained unknown.

The Chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, also confirmed to PREMIUM TIMES that her organisation is aware and “we are working on it.”

About Fasina

A scholar, activist, and unionist, Mr Fasina taught Philosophy for 34 years at Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, which he joined in 1979 after returning from the University of California, Los Angeles, where he bagged his PhD certificate.

A trustee of ASUU and the Chairperson of the Joint Action Front (JAF), a coalition of labour movements and civil society organisations championing pro-people struggles in Nigeria, Mr Fasina was born to the Ashogbon royal family of Lagos.

He was nicknamed Jingo by his students as the favourite name he used to cite examples in his crowded classes.

He was also credited with having founded the Philosophy department at Ogun State University (now Olabisi Onabanjo University), where he was said to have donated his entitlements to establish a library.

Since his retirement from OAU, Mr Fasina has taught Philosophy across some Nigerian universities.

Associates rise

Meanwhile, many friends and associates of the missing scholar including bodies such as ASUU and JAF are working towards his safe return.

Speaking with PREMIUM TIMES on Sunday, the ASUU president, Mr Osodeke, a professor, said the union is working hard to confirm the union’s leader’s whereabouts and ensure his return.

“Yes, we are aware of the development and we are working on it, so when we are through in the next two or three days we will let you know,” Mr Osodeke said on the phone.

Another associate of Mr Fasina who does not want to be quoted describing the matter as personal, confirmed that they may be travelling soon for the search.

“This is really a personal matter and not a media case. We are working to bring him back and he will be fine. I may have to travel any moment from now to bring him back,” the source said.

Also, in a terse message to our reporter on Sunday, Mrs Dabiri-Erewa confirmed that her organisation is working on the matter.

“Yes, we are aware, and we are on it,” she wrote in response to an inquiry by our reporter.

