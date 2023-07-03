Kano school teachers promoted by the immediate past administration of Abdullahi Ganduje have had their promotions rescinded by the incumbent administration of Governor Abba Yusuf.

The affected primary and junior secondary school teachers were promoted towards the end of Mr Ganduje’s administration.

After the promotion, their salaries were subsequently increased in April and May, but the increment was rescinded in June.

Some of the teachers who spoke to PREMIUM TIMES in confidence said they did not anticipate the government would make such a move. Others said their personal budget had been affected by the decision.

“The two promotion under Mr Ganduje was initially done in 2017, and the last one was in 2023; I got a double promotion with an increase of N14,000 before tax, which was reflected in my April and May salaries, and suddenly, I received the June salary on Tuesday without the new wages when I enquired through our union they said our promotion was withdrawn by the new administration. I was speechless.

“My monthly wage return to the old days of working without promotion, this is even after I have budgeted for the Sallah celebration with the new wages,” said one of the teachers who asked not to be named for fear of being victimised.

Another junior secondary teacher in Fagge Local Government was promoted from level 9 to 13 after ten years of waiting to be promoted.

The teacher said his new wage of N74,000 was returned to the old salary of N44,000.

“It was a shocking experience this is the least I can expect that a promotion done by a government will reverse after it became effective; I believe that this is the first time such will be happening in the history of Nigeria,” the teacher said.

The teachers accused the governor of being insensitive to their plight, adding that the decision of the government to withdraw their promotion after a long wait has dampened their hope and Sallah celebration.

The state’s chairman of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Baffa Ibrahim, said all teachers under the state’s Universal Basic Education got their promotions withdrawn by the government.

Mr Ibrahim said the union was pleading with the government to reconsider its decision for the betterment of the teachers.

“The governor should look into the condition of the teachers and help reverse the decision.

“The government should harmonise our salary with that of the state government workers. This is what we have been pleading for, not the reverse in our promotion,” he said.

The state’s Commissioner for Education, Haruna Doguwa, did not return calls made to his mobile number.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

