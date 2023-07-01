Adams Oshiomhole (APC-Edo) has said that his blood pressure would have risen if he had lost his senatorial ambition.

On Saturday, Mr Oshiomhole said this during the post-inauguration/thank you party hosted in his honour by friends and well-wishers at his country home, Iyamho, Etsako, Edo.

“If you have voted against me, I don’t know; my blood pressure will now be 240/0360, that is if I’m still alive.

“Because the jubilations by the opponent would have been such that they will come and lock my small door and break my small bones, but you said no”, Mr Oshiomhole told his audience.

Mr Oshiomhole said that many governors lost in their bids to become senators, adding that it would have been a shame to him if he also lost.

He thanked the people of Edo North for voting for him as a senator after leaving office as governor.

He also thanked the people for voting for President Bola Tinubu in the presidential election, adding that the Edo-North district was the only district where Mr Tinubu won in Edo.

He pledged his commitment to represent Edo North very well, adding that he has an obligation to ensure that the state benefited more from the Tinubu administration.

“There were sitting governors who contested for Senate across the country, and many of them lost. I left office seven years ago, and my people still honoured me with victory; how can I thank you enough?

“Afeanmi people, when you go back to your wards and units, tell your people that I am very, very grateful.

“During the campaign, I told you if you want to give me one vote, give it to Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“I am very proud to say and to repeat today here and now that in each of these six Local Governments Areas, every ward Bola Ahmed Tinubu won, every ward Adams Oshiomhole won”, he said.

“I will proudly carry the result, and I will say, Mr President, this is my certificate of the people of Edo North that voted for you.

He assured the people that Mr Tinubu would transform Nigeria as he did to Lagos.

“Tinubu said those who say Edo no be Lagos will be alive when he becomes president; he will not only make Edo be like Lagos but better than Lagos.

“So my people, those who say Edo no be Lagos, Tinubu cannot control us, please tell them Tinubu is now Commander-In-Chief of the Armed Forces”, he said. (NAN)

