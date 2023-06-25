Lai Oso, a Nigerian communication scholar and professor at the Faculty of Communication and Media Studies (FCMS), Lagos State University (LASU), Ojo, is dead.

Though the authorities at LASU are yet to confirm what many have described as an unfortunate development, some of Mr Oso’s colleagues on the campus confirmed the news in separate interviews with PREMIUM TIMES.

The newspaper gathered that the don died in a ghastly auto accident Saturday evening on his way back to Lagos from Delta State University (DELSU), Abaraka, where he reportedly went to serve as an external examiner.

Confirmation

One of Mr Oso’s colleagues and a senior lecturer at the faculty, Omolade Atofojomi, confirmed that the unfortunate incident happened Saturday night and that “the dean just informed the faculty.”

“From God we came to him we will return but this is so painful,” Mrs Atofojomo said.

Another lecturer in the faculty, Tunde Akanni, said he just received the news from another lecturer in the faculty who he referred to simply as Dr Thanny.

Mr Akanni, an associate professor, was dumbfounded by the news, as he could not speak further on the matter.

Meanwhile, a statement in a student WhatsApp group also confirmed the news, as members who are students of the faculty, commiserated with the late don’s family.

“We commiserate with Mummy Oso, the children, and his entire family, the communication family worldwide, LASU community, and all others.

“Baba, your sudden exit is painful, but we rest in the comfort that you have gone to be with the Lord. Rest in Peace,” messages on the WhatsApp group read in part.

However, when contacted, the head of the Centre for Information and Public Relations in LASU, Yemisi Thomas-Onashile, expressed shock at the news and promised to get back to the reporter.

As of the time of this report, Mrs Thomas-Onashile was yet to revert, and did not reply a message sent to to remind her.

About Oso

Mr Oso was a deputy rector at the Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, formerly Ogun State Polytechnic, Abeokuta, later before joining the services of the Lagos State University.

He was appointed the dean of the LASU School of Communication and now Faculty of Communication and Media Studies, between 2011 and 2015.

Mr Oso also served as the President of the Association of Communication Scholars and Professionals of Nigeria (ACSPN).

He attended the University of Lagos for his BSc in Mass Communication and obtained Master’s in International Relations at the University of Ife, now Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife.

READ ALSO: Nigerian professor awarded Carnegie African Diaspora Fellowship

He also bagged his PhD degree from Leicester University, United Kingdom, and was a former Dean of Students Affairs at Caleb University – a private university located in Imota area of Lagos State.

Mr Oso was a member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations, Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria, African Council of Communication Education, International Association for Communication Research, and Lagos Communication Forum.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

