The ASUS Zenbook S 13 OLED (UX5304) is a stunning laptop that combines sleek design, powerful hardware, and an immersive OLED display offering varying abilities to the different users’ expectation of the device. With its versatility and portability, it caters to a wide range of use cases, from creative professionals to on-the-go students. In this comprehensive review, we will delve into the various use cases where the Zenbook S 13 excels, highlighting its performance, features, and overall user experience.

In the past, many laptops sacrificed performance and expandability to achieve a thin-and-light form factor. However, the ASUS Zenbook S 13 OLED is an innovative laptop that offers significant and quality upgrades without compromising on major features. Despite its slim and light form of just 1 cm and 1 kilogram, the laptop features 13th generation core i7 Intel processor, improved thermals and performance compared to the previous generation model and provides up to 14 hours of streaming with ASUS Lumina OLED display. The laptop also remains fully functional and comes with a comprehensive set of IO ports, including USB type-A, type-C, full-sized HDMI port, and an audio jack.

Creativity Unleashed:

For creative professionals, the ASUS Zenbook S 13 OLED is a powerhouse. It is packed with a 13.3-inch ASUS Lumina OLED display, with a 16:10 aspect ratio, and a 2.8K resolution (2800 x 1800) for a stunning colour accuracy and deep blacks, making it ideal for graphic designers, photographers, and video editors. The Pantone-validated display ensures precise colour reproduction, enabling professionals to work with confidence. The laptop’s powerful Intel Core i7 processor and up to 32GB of RAM offer seamless multitasking and smooth rendering capabilities, ensuring that creative projects are handled with ease.

Productivity on the Go:

With its compact and lightweight design, the UX5304 is perfect for professionals and students who are always on the move. The slim aluminium chassis and slim bezels make it easy to slip into a bag or backpack, while the long battery life ensures productivity throughout the day. The backlit keyboard provides comfortable typing even in low-light environments, enabling users to work efficiently, whether they’re on a train or in a coffee shop. The laptop’s high-speed Thunderbolt 4 ports and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity ensure rapid data transfers and stable internet connections, further enhancing productivity.

Immersive Entertainment:

The ASUS Zenbook S 13 OLED (UX5304) excels as an entertainment hub, delivering an immersive experience for multimedia consumption. ASUS Lumina OLED laptops deliver exceptionally detailed and realistic visuals. Colours reproduced on the display are richer and more vivid: it is ideal for colour-intensive projects The OLED display offers a true – to – life colour profile, providing exceptional contrast ratio and wide colour gamut into movies, TV shows, and games, offering rich visuals and vivid details. Along with an ultrawide colour gamut of 100% DCI-P3 and HDR content support, the display is also certified VESA DisplayHDR™ 500 True Black, Dolby Vision and is Pantone® Validated, assuring accurate colour and high dynamic contrast. The Harmon Kardon-certified audio system produces clear and immersive sound, complementing the visuals for a truly captivating experience. Additionally, the laptop is powered by Intel Iris Xe graphics card which enhances gaming performance and allows for smooth gameplay on popular titles.

Secure and Private:

Privacy and security are paramount in today’s digital landscape. We nevertheless wish that fingerprint biometrics is built into the UX5304. While you do have Windows Hello’s Face Unlock, a fingerprint scanner would have been a great addition, especially since the Zenbook S 13 is being marketed as a high-end device. The laptop features an infrared camera that supports facial recognition for quick and secure login. The Trusted Platform Module (TPM) further enhances data security, safeguarding sensitive files and information. These features make the Zenbook S13 ideal for professionals dealing with confidential data or users concerned about their privacy.

Collaboration and Connectivity:

The ASUS UX5304 promotes seamless collaboration and connectivity, making it an excellent choice for business professionals and students. The laptop’s innovative GlideX; a cross-device screen-sharing solution. Using wired or wireless connections, you can create a bigger and better work or play space. The ultra-wide 178° viewing angles and ASUS Pen support effortless content creation and collaboration during meetings or group projects. With its comprehensive range of ports, including Thunderbolt 4 and HDMI, connecting to external displays and peripherals is hassle-free.

Detailed Zenbook S 13 OLED Technical Specifications

CPU Intel® Core™ i7-1355U / Intel® Core™ i5-1335U Display options 13.3” 16:10 2.8K (2880 x 1800) OLED display Four-sided NanoEdge with 85% screen-to-body ratio 550-nits™ peak brightness 100% DCI-P3 DisplayHDR™ 500 True Black / Dolby Vision Operating system Windows 11 Pro / Windows 11 Home Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics Main memory Up to 32 GB 5200 MHz LPDDR5 (onboard) Storage Up to 1 TB PCIe® 4.0 x4 NVMe® M.2 SSD Connectivity Dual-band WiFi 6E (802.11ax) + Bluetooth® 5.2 Camera ASUS AiSense Camera FHD 3DNR IR camera with ambient light and color sensor I/O ports 2 x Thunderbolt™ 4 USB-C® with full-range charging (5–20 V) 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A 1 x standard HDMI® 2.1 (TMDS) 1 x combo audio jack Touchpad ASUS ErgoSense TouchPad Audio 2 built-in speakers /Harman Kardon®-certified/Dolby Atmos® sound system Built-in array microphone Battery 63 Wh lithium-polymer battery AC adapter 65 W Type-C® power adapter (output: 20 V DC, 100 W; input: 100–240 V AC, 50/60 Hz universal) Dimensions 296.2 x 216.3 x 10.9 mm Weight 1 kg (approx.)

Conclusion:

The ASUS Zenbook S 13 OLED is a versatile laptop that shines in various use cases, from creative endeavours to productivity on the go. Its stunning OLED display, powerful hardware, and thoughtful features make it an exceptional choice for professionals, students, and multimedia enthusiasts alike. With its portability, robust performance, and focus on privacy, ASUS Zenbook S 13 OLED (UX5304) offers an all-encompassing experience that caters to the diverse needs of modern users.

The UX5304 will be available for customers to pre-order from 1st July, with price starting from NGN 799,990.

