A 15- year-old boy identified as Sallah was killed inside a collapsed building along Shiroro Road, Minna, the Niger State capital, on Tuesday.

Witnesses told PREMIUM TIMES that the staircase of the building fell on the boy’s head.

Sallah, a student of an Islamic School in the area, was said to be resting with two of his friends when the incident happened, and he died instantly while one of his friends sustained injuries.

One of the residents, Jabir Ayuba, told our correspondent that the building which had been under construction for over a year lacked standard specifications.

“We have been concerned since the beginning of construction of this storey building. The boy that was killed was with us this morning; he even told us that he wanted to buy a recharge card to call his mum in the village. He’s our neighbour.

“He was sitting here with two of his friends when the staircase of the building collapsed on his head, and he died instantly.”

Niger State Urban Development Board had marked the building for demolition before it collapsed.

All efforts to get the reaction of the owner of the building were not successful, as he was said to be in Abuja.

