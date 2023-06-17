A former Nigerian senator, Adamu Bulkachuwa, has spoken publicly for the first time after his confession to influencing his wife’s decisions while she was serving as the President of the Court of Appeal.

Zainab Bulkachuwa was the President of the Court of Appeal between 2014 and 2020. She retired from the court after clocking the mandatory retirement age of 70.

Speaking at the valedictory session of the 9th Senate on 10 June, Mr Bulkachuwa boasted of infringing on his wife’s “freedom and independence” while she served as president of the appellate court.

He bragged that he aided his colleagues in the Senate to obtain favour from his wife, who was superintending over the Court of Appeal that served as the final arbiter on appeals concerning electoral disputes in parliamentary elections in Nigeria.

“My wife, whose freedom and independence I encroached upon while (she) was in office, and she has been very tolerant and accepted my encroachment and extended her help to my colleagues,” said Mr Bulkachuwa, 83, during the senate’s proceedings.

In the 41-second video clip of Mr Bulkachuwa’s confession, the outgone Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, was seen interrupting Mr Bulkachuwa.

“Distinguished, I don’t think this is a good idea going this direction. It is not a good idea, please,” Mr Lawan interrupted Mr Bulkachuwa.

But Mr Bulkachuwa, in an interview with the BBC Hausa, said his words were taken out of context, saying Mr Lawan’s interruption prevented him from completing his thought.

According to the transcription published by Daily Trust, the former senator said: “Well, I was not even allowed to finish, I just started with some words like thanking her, saying she was patient with me as she was (a) legal practitioner and I am a politician.

“I wanted to elaborate on the specific nature of the help she provided, as there exists a wide range of support that professionals in various fields, such as legal practitioners, doctors, or engineers, can offer in their respective roles.

“Note that this assistance does not involve any illegal or unethical activities.

“In my personal relationship with her, I have never imposed upon her professional autonomy or attempted to influence her judgment in handling cases or running her office. Such matters are not even discussed in our home.”

Background

Mr Bulkachuwa’s revelation a week ago has further dampened public confidence in the Nigerian judiciary.

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) condemned the lawmaker’s remarks, with the association’s President, Yakubu Maikyau, calling for Mr Bulkachuwa’s invitation and prosecution.

Similarly, top lawyers nationwide described the ex-senator’s indicting confession as a blight on Nigeria’s judiciary.

A former president of the NBA, Olisa Agbakoba, said Mr Bulkachuwa’s statement was a disgrace to the judiciary. He called on the authorities to take him up.

Chidi Odinkalu, a law professor and former Chairman, National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), demanded an independent inquiry into Mr Bulkachuwa’s remarks.

