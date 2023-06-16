The National Judicial Council (NJC) has dismissed complaints of wrongdoing against 32 judges of various courts, while it remains silent on the recent scandalous confession of a senator confirming a widely-held perception of entrenched corruption in the Nigerian judiciary.

A viral video recorded by Channels Television showed the former senator, Adamu Bulkachuwa, confessing during the 9th Senate’s valedictory session on Saturday.

In the widely-condemned confession, Mr Bulkachuwa bragged about how he helped many of his colleagues to secure favourable court decisions through his wife, Zainab Bulkachuwa, while she was the President of the Court of Appeal.

The revelation was still generating shockwaves when the NJC held its latest periodical meetings, the 102nd in the series, on Wednesday and Thursday.

At the meeting presided over by the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) and chairperson of the NJC, Olukayode Ariwoola, the council cleared 32 judges, including a retired Justice of the Supreme Court, Mary Odili, of wrongdoings levelled against them by various petitioners. But the council shied away from the shocking confessions of the former senator.

The confession by Mr Bulkachuwa to obtaining favourable court decisions through his wife, who only retired as the President of the Court of Appeal in 2020, is one of the most devastating assaults the crisis-ridden integrity of the Nigerian judiciary has suffered of late.

It further erodes the confidence of the public in the Nigerian judiciary, many analysts have said.

Expressing shock about the issue, the president of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Yakubu Maikyau, also a member of the NJC, said he raised the issue for deliberation at the council’s meeting on Wednesday.

Mr Maikyau, who described Mr Bulkachuwa’s comments as “a direct attack on the integrity of the judiciary,” said the NJC similarly condemned the actions of the former senator.

He announced on Thursday that he had written the police authorities and the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC) to investigate and prosecute Mr Bulkachuwa for his confession to perverting the course of justice.

Silence on confession, deals with other issues

But nothing concerning the issue was in the NJC’s statement detailing the deliberations and resolutions of the council’s two-day meeting, which ended Thursday.

The NJC, a statutory body concerned with the recruitment and disciplining of judges and Nigerian judiciary’s policy matters, ignored the senator’s confession despite being a nagging issue that has dominated public comments since the beginning of the week.

PREMIUM TIMES, on Friday, phoned the NJC spokesperson, Soji Oye, over the glaring omission from the statement he signed but said he was not authorised to speak on the issue.

The NJC’s statement, posted via its Twitter handle on Friday, touched on other issues, including the dismissal of petitions against some judges, including Mrs Odili, a retired judge of the Supreme Court, for lacking in merit.

The statement also listed 37 candidates recommended for various judicial positions during the meeting.

It also touched on a new policy agreed on at the meeting barring High Court judges from switching from High Court bench to the Court of Appeal.

Why the petitions were dismissed

The NJC, in the statement, said its investigative committees dismissed some of the petitions filed against some judges.

Although the details of the allegations were missing from the statement, the NJC said it dismissed the petitions “for lack of merit, lack of diligent prosecution, withdrawal of the petition, being subjudice and for the subject judge having retired from service.”

According to the NJC’s Preliminary Complaint Assessment Committee rule, it may advise dismissing a complaint if “it is about a person who no longer holds any judicial office.”

PREMIUM TIMES had reported details of a petition sent to the NJC against Mrs Odili, who falls into the category of retired judges.

But the NJC also agreed with the committees’ recommendations “to empanel Investigation Committees against seven Judges of different states.”

The 32 judges that were cleared are as follows:

Supreme Court

1. Hon. Justice Mary Peter Odili, retired Justice of the Supreme Court

Court of Appeal

1. A. R. Barka

2. James G. Abundaga

3. O. O. Olasumbo Goodluck,

4. Ibrahim A. Andetur-Yangsto

Federal High Court

1. F. O. Liman,

2. A. R. Mohammed,

3. H. A. A. Dashen,

4. Peter Lifu

5. F. O. G. Ogunbanjo

6. A. Lewis Allagoa

7. D. E. Osiagor

Delta State High Court

1. Theresa O. Diai, Chief Judge, Delta State

FCT High Court

1. S. B. Belgore

2. K. N. Ogbonnaya

3. Jude Onwuegbuzie

4. Edward Okpe

Edo State High Court

1. Joseph I Acha,

2. Vesty O. Eboreime

Ebonyi State High Court

1. Thelma Adanna Achom

2. Elvis A. Ngene

Bauchi State High Court

1. A. B. Usman

2. M. M. Abubakar

Lagos State High Court

1. O. A. Opesanwo

Oyo State High Court

1. Oladiran Akintola of Oyo State High Court,

Kwara State High Court

1. Gegele A. Hammed of Kwara State High Court,

Akwa Ibom State High Court

1. K. N. Udobong of Akwa-Ibom State High Court,

Imo State High Court

1. B. C. Iheka, Imo State High Court,

Borno State High Court

1. M. A. Zandai High Court, Borno State,

Zamfara State High Court

1. Mohammed Shinkafi of Zamfara State High Court,

Kaduna State High Court

1. R. S. Ladoja of the Kaduna State High Court

Niger State High Court

1. M. S. A. Mohammed of the High Court of Niger State.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

