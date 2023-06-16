The hopes of Nigerian table tennis fans have been dashed again at the ongoing World Table Tennis (WTT) Contender Lagos tournament.

The only remaining players from the home front, Amadi Omeh and Azeez Solanke, crashed out of in the doubles quarterfinals on Friday.

The pair suffered a defeat at the hands of the formidable Korean duo Lim Jonghoon and Jang Woojin, signalling the end of their campaign in the competition.

Omeh and Solanke had previously defied expectations in the earlier round by defeating their compatriots Mati Taiwo, ranked 75th in the world, and Omojide Omotayo, ranked 155th.

However, their journey ended abruptly when they faced highly-ranked Korean players who displayed their superior skills and experience on the table.

The Nigerian duo fought valiantly but struggled to find answers to their opponents’ relentless attacks. Jang Woojin and Lim Jonghoon, ranked 12th in the world, proved to be a dominant force, sweeping the match with a convincing 3-0 victory (11-4, 11-5, 11-8). The scoreline highlighted the evident class difference between the two teams.

Lessons learnt

Although disappointed by the outcome, the Nigerian players will undoubtedly take away valuable lessons from their experience in the tournament. The defeat serves as a reminder of the areas they need to improve and allows them to go back to the drawing board and work on their game before their next chance to showcase their progress.

The WTT Contender Lagos tournament has showcased some thrilling matches and remarkable displays of skill from players worldwide.

Despite the disappointment of the Nigerian duo’s exit, the event has served as a platform to promote the sport in Nigeria and create opportunities for local talents to compete against international players of high calibre.

