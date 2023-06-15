Seated amidst a colourful array of fruits, 75-year-old Mrs. Meg Ayodeji watched the world go by as cars whizzed past in a blur of motion. Ever since the loss of her beloved husband, the suffocating veil of loneliness had descended upon her, and reduced her to a spectator on the roadside.

In the town of Iyin-Ekiti, a significant proportion of the population comprises elderly individuals who experience similar everyday battles and challenges of feeling alive.

This is a reason that prompted the senator representing Ado-Ekiti/Irepodun/Ifelodun federal constituency, Michael Bamidele, to facilitate the construction of an elderly care centre for N100 million at Iyin-Ekiti in the constituency.

This project resonates with the National Policy on Ageing for Older Persons in Nigeria in 2021 by President Muhammadu Buhari. The policy’s objective is to have a society where senior citizens are guaranteed security, independence, participation, comprehensive care, self-fulfilment and dignity.

Also, the United Nations (UN) Decade of Healthy Ageing (2021–2030) seeks to reduce health inequities and improve the lives of older people, their families and communities through collective action in four areas. These include changing how we think, feel and act towards age and ageism; developing communities that foster older people’s abilities; delivering person-centred integrated care and primary health services responsive to older people; and providing older people with access to quality long-term care.

Completed and Locked

When UDEME visited the community in April, the adult daycare facility seemed deserted.

Upon observation, it appeared that the grass had been recently trimmed. The reporter noticed the exterior of the building was starting to peel with slight cracks. As he attempted to enter the building, he discovered that a padlock had already been attached to the gate and peeped through the gate.

Elderly in need, facility locked

Mrs. Ayodeji, an octogenarian, lamented the need for better care for the elderly in Nigeria. “What the elderly need is a good environment for care, health services, interaction, and activities,” she stated. She highlighted that this can be provided through a Daycare Center for Elders. “In Western countries, there are dedicated places where elderly people can relax and receive proper care.”

A UDEME reporter encountered Pa. Zachariah Ogunrinde sitting alone in a meat shop. Upon observation, it became apparent that effective communication was a challenge for the elderly man, as he struggled to comprehend the questions asked. This underscores the need for better facilities and services to support elderly citizens facing similar communication difficulties.

According to Tiamuyu Musa, a resident of Iyin-Ekiti, elderly patients often struggle to communicate their health needs to hospital nurses who lack the patience to understand them. As Tiamiyu explains, “The hospital nurses are not patient enough for the elderly.” Establishing a dedicated daycare center for the elderly in the community would enable them to receive the necessary medical attention in a comfortable environment.

This, in turn, would “exalt the government in the public’s eyes” and reduce the workload and stress nurses face in general hospitals.

Wale Owolabi, a commercial motorcyclist in Iyin Ekiti, spoke about the burden of caring for his aged mother.

“Sometimes, I cannot work because I need to sit with her and keep her lively. My wife had to stop working to provide enough time for Mama. This has inflated the financial burden on me which has caused me progress in life.

“If a project like a daycare centre can be executed, Mama will go there during the day, and my wife will be able to return to work which will ease me of stress and financial discomfort. I believe the daycare will even support the elderly medically. This will go a long way in helping Mama to have a place to visit and interact with other people like herself, unlike me who is occupied with work and money.’’

Not aware

During interviews with residents and indigenes of Iyin, UDEME found out that none of them were aware of the Daycare for adults project.

Ayodele Julius, a roadside levy collector, said he has an elderly at home.

“Iyin-Ekiti is full of elderly people. I have many of them in my compound. I wish we have an elderly daycare where they can go and have fun to be in good shape.

“But to the best of my knowledge there is nothing like adult daycare in this town. And forget o I sabi everywhere. We hope and pray something like that will be made available in Iyin,” Ayodele said.

Salaudeen Ismaili, another resident corroborated him.

“This is not the first time a project will be established in Iyin and it will be locked. There was a project that was executed over four years ago and it is still locked. Most especially the federal projects, they are executed and locked in different places, staff are not there to attend to people, at least the structure will not be the one to attend to people.’’

Community Leaders

The Amuludun of Iyin-Ekiti, Chief Olatoye Akinboye, stressed the pressing need for a daycare centre in the town to cater for elderly residents who require such services.

“We live a long life in Iyin-Ekiti. As a rental company, I notice that burial services are held for old people in this land. Many of them, above 100 years old, so we have so many old people in this land.

“In the medical center, nurses are not able to properly attend to the elderly. Some of the nurses say the health issue is a result of old age but when there is a special center for them, the adults will be able to express themselves better because of the disposition and expertise of the nurses for the elderly.

“I had a personal experience where I took an elderly person to the hospital, and the treatment was not adequate. Unfortunately, we do not have such a center in Iyin-Ekiti,” he said.

When pressed further, he confirmed that he knows the said project.

“There is a center like that. But since it is not in use, I will say it does not exist. I was personally part of the project in the beginning, helping with the water. But they have not commissioned, opened and utilized the place. In fact, beds and other materials are already in it but they are locked.

‘’The government said they wanted to create the facility to improve the welfare of the elderly, and their speech was corroborated by MOB (the senator in charge).

‘’But after completion, the project was locked and a security officer was employed to be staying there and that is why the grasses have become a bush covering the building.

“When we asked MOB about the project, he said the project will be commissioned later. Despite the fact that the project has been completed over two years, there are so many who need the project to be working. Until the project is handed over to the town, we have no say on the matter. We are looking forward to the government commissioning the project.’’

When UDEME visited the palace of Oluyin of Iyin, Oba Adeola Adeniyi Ajakaye, he was not available. However, when contacted by phone, he requested that UDEME address the residents on the facility’s significance.

Visit to the hospital

Only one nurse was found on duty during UDEME’s visit to the general hospital in Iyin-Ekiti. She spoke about the shortage of staff to provide adequate care to patients. The nurse, who chose to remain anonymous, expressed concern about the situation.

In addition, the nurse expressed her support for the daycare centre for elders project, noting that it could alleviate some of the burdens on the medical staff at the general hospital.

“Although the daycare center cannot give medical care, the workers there can disclose to us the specific medical condition of the elderly who find it difficult to express themselves. Some of the elderly need someone to talk to sometimes and not medical treatment to make them better,” the nurse said.

Elderly can contribute to society – Expert

Around 1 in 6 people 60 years and older experienced some form of abuse in community settings during the past years.

Oshiyemi Olabimpe, a certified social worker and founder of We Care Haven Agency, advocates the establishment of daycare centers as relaxation centers for the elderly by the Nigerian government.

“It’s crucial for governments at all levels to establish daycare centers to enhance the welfare of the elderly and retirees. This will enable them to lead longer, happier lives and be included in the progress of our society.

“A daycare center will be a major way to curb elderly abuse. It will also help them to not fall into isolation, to not be tagged as witches because of their stay with their children or other relatives.”

Ms Olabimpe emphasized the importance of an adult care center: “A daycare provides an environment for the elderly to share their thoughts with like-minds, and other senior citizens.”

She also pointed out that elderly people are often ignored and left feeling depressed due to being cut off from society and conversations, with some even wishing for death.

Efforts to reach the lawmaker have been unproductive.

