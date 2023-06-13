Godswill Akpabio, a former governor of Akwa Ibom State, has been elected as the president for the 10th Senate.
Mr Akpabio polled 63 votes to defeat his contender, Abdulaziz Yari, a former governor of Zamfara State, who secured 46 votes.
The voting, which started around 8:45 a.m. at the floor of the Senate was coordinated by the Clerk of the Senate.
Mr Akpabio was immediately sworn-in after he was announced winner of the election.
Mr Akpabio will be the 9th president of the Senate since the beginning of the Fourth Republic.
A Senator representing Kano North, Barau Jibrin, also emerged as the deputy senate president.
Mr Jibrin was elected unopposed.
He was nominated for the position by Dave Umahi and seconded by Sani Mustapha from Kwara State.
Details later…..
