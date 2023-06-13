All is set for the inauguration of the 10th session of the National Assembly.

The inauguration follows the end of the ninth session of the Senate and the House of Representatives (2019 to 2023) and the proclamation of the new assembly (2023-2027) by the country’s president.

Both chambers held their valedictory sessions for the last assembly on Wednesday and Saturday respectively ahead of 11 June when their four-year tenure officially terminates.

Today’s inaugural ceremonies, which commence at 10 a.m., have two major components, namely the swearing in of the lawmakers-elect and the election of the presiding officers of the two chambers.

The Clerk of the National Assembly (CNA), Sani Tambawal, will conduct the proceedings in both chambers. Traditionally, the CNA would conclude the proceedings in the Senate and then move over to the House to perform the same role.

However, the proceedings could hold simultaneously in both chambers since the House Standing Order now provides that the deputy CNA “shall preside over the election of the Speaker and Deputy Speaker” in the absence of the CNA.

While all 109 senators-elect will take the oath of office today, only 358 members-elect will do so in the lower chamber. This is because the member-elect for Jalingo federal constituency of Taraba State, Isam’ila Maihanchi, died in April while the Speaker of the 9th House, Femi Gbajabiamila, will be taking up a new appointment as the chief of staff to President Bola Tinubu. This means that INEC will have to conduct a by-election to fill the two seats.

Mr Gbajabiamila had been re-elected on 25 February to represent Surulere 1 Federal constituency of Lagos State for the sixth time until his appointment a few days ago.

The lawmakers were elected during the 25 February National Assembly elections though a few others were returned during subsequent supplementary elections on 15 April.

The election of the four presiding officers is the major attraction in the entire event.

At the last count, there are four aspirants still in the race for senate president; all ranking lawmakers and members of the ruling APC. They are Godswill Akpabio, a former minority leader of the senate, minister and former governor of Akwa Ibom; Abdulaziz Yari, a former member of the House of Representatives and former governor of Zamfara State; Orji Kalu, former chief whip of the ninth senate, former member of Third Republic House of Representatives and former governor of Abia State; and a former member of the House of Representatives and senator-elect for Imo West, Osita Izubaso.

Kano North senator-elect and former Senate Appropriation Committee chairman, Barau Jibrin, and the senator-elect for Niger East, Sani Musa are candidates for the seat of deputy senate president.

There are reports, however, that Messrs Kalu and Izunaso have stepped down for Mr Akpabio while Mr Musa has quit the race to back Mr Jibrin.

In the House, the candidates are Idris Wase, the deputy speaker of the ninth House from Plateau State; a former chairman of Land Transport Committee of the House, Tajudeen Abbas from Kaduna State; former Appropriation Committee chair, Muktar Betara from Borno State and former chairman of committee on Navy, Yusuf Gagdi, also from Plateau State.

Also in the race are former chairman of the House Committee on National Security and Intelligence, Aminu Jaji from Zamfara State; ex-Water Resource Committee Chairman, Sada Soli from Katsina State, and Miriam Onuoha, the only female aspirant, from Imo State.

Former House Leader Alhassan Doguwa, Makki Yalleman and Abdulraheem Olawuyi, who are all APC lawmakers, have since dropped out of the race to back Mr Abbas, the anointed candidate of Mr Tinubu and the APC leadership. Ditto for Messrs Betara and Gagdi.

There are indications that more aspirants will take that route before the actual voting commences on the floor as a result of the ongoing horse-trading and negotiations.

For the deputy speakership position, those in the race are the former spokesperson of the House, Ben Kalu from Abia State, Francis Waive from Delta and another lawmaker, Musliu Akinremi. But it appears only Mr Kalu, the APC anointed candidate, remains in the race

Nevertheless, whoever emerges at the end of the contest today will be the ninth substantive senate president and the eight substantive speaker in the current Fourth Republic.

PREMIUM TIMES will bring you the live updates of the ceremonies from both chambers. Also follow us on our Facebook, YouTube and Twitter channels.

LIVE

(Refresh your browser to see new updates)

Akpabio and Jibrin are joined by their wives and senators who nominated them and the Clerk and deputy clerk to the National Assembly for a group picture.

The new DSP is given documents with which he will perform his duty.

Like Akpabio, the new deputy senate president is taking three oaths – oath of allegiance, oath of membership of the senate and oath of the office of the deputy senate president. He signs the oath register.

Senator Jibrin is flanked by Dave Umahi and Sani Mustapha who nominated him as well as Senator Akpabio.

Senator Barau Jibrin takes oath of office.

Senator Barau Jibrin is being congratulated by coleagues.

The Clerk declared Senator Jibrin Barau as DSP since there are no other nominations.

Clerk asks if there are further nominations but none. The Clerk declared nominations closed.

Senator Jibrin accepts his nomination as deputy senate president.

Sani Mustapha Kwara Central seconds the nomination of Senator Jibrin.

Former Ebonyi State governor, Dave Umahi nominated Barau Jibrin (Kano North). Mr Umahi reads a brief citation of Mr Jibrin.

Nomination of the deputy senate president begins.

Akpabio takes his seat as President of the 1oth Senate. He has been handed the Senate Standing Order, the gavel and other tools for presiding over the upper chamber.

Akpabio has just signed the three oaths.

Mr Akpabio has just taken three oaths – Oath of allegiance, oath of the membership of the National Assembly and oath of the Office of the Senate President

Akpabio is flanked by Senators Ali Ndume and Adeola Olamilekan as he takes the oath of office. Both senators nominated him.

Senator Akpabio currently taking the oath of office administered by the Clerk.

Senator Akpabio has now mounted the seat of the Senate President about to be sworn in by the Clerk.

Mr Akpabio’s colleagues are seen congratulating him for his victory .

Total number of votes cast 109

Abdulaziz Yari – 46 votes

Goodwill Akpabio – 63 votes

Senator Akpabio declared President of the 10th Senate by the CLerk to the National Assembly.

Security around the National Assembly complex tight.

Voting begins

Senators-elect have commenced the voting of the presiding officer of the 10th National Assembly.

The voting started around 8:45 am on the floor of the Senate and coordinated by clerk of the National Assembly.

Former governor of Akwa Ibom, Godswill Akpabio and former governor of Zamfara, Abdulaziz Yari have been nominated for the position of the senate president.

The Senator-elect from Adamawa North, Ishaku Abbo nominated Mr Yari while the Senator-elect from Borno South, Ali Ndume nominated Mr Akpabio.

Senate Presidents since 1999

Evan Enwerem (South-east) June 1999 – November 1999

Chuba Okadigbo (South-east) November 1999 – August 2000

John Azuta-Mbata (South-south) Senate President Pro-tempore Aug 8–10, 2000

Anyim Pius Anyim (South-east) August 2000 – June 2003

Adolphus Wabara (South-east) June 2003 – April 2005

Ken Nnamani (South-east) April 2005 – June 2007

David Mark (North-central) June 2007 – June 2011

David Mark (North-central) June 2011 – June 2015

Bukola Saraki (North-central) June 2015 – June 2019

Ahmad Lawan (North-east) June 2019 – June 2023

Past Deputy Senate Presidents (4th Highest office in Nigeria)

Haruna Abubakar (North-central) June – August 2000

Ibrahim Mantu (North-central) August 2000 – June 2003

Ibrahim Mantu (North-central) June 2003 – June 2007

Ike Ekweremadu (South-east) June 2007 – June 2011

Ike Ekweremadu (South-east) June 2011 – June 2015

Ike Ekweremadu (South-east) June 2015 – June 2019

Ovie Omo-Agege June 2019 – June 2023

Past Speakers of the House of Reps

Salisu Buhari (North-west) June 1999 – July 1999

Ghali Umar’Naaba (North-west) July 1999 – June 2003

Aminu Masari (North-west) June 2003 – June 2007

Patricia Etteh (South-west) June 2007 – October 2007

Terngu Tsegba (North Central) Speaker Pro Tempore Oct 30-Nov 1

Dimeji Bankole (South-west) November 2007 – June 2011

Aminu Tambuwal (North-west) June 2011 – June 2015

Yakubu Dogara (North-east) June 2015 – June 2019

Femi Gbajabiamila (South-west) June 2019 – June 2023

Past Deputy Speakers

Chibudom Nwuche (South-south) June 1999 – June 2003

Austin Opara (South-south) June 2003 – June 2007

Babangida Nguroje (North-east) June 2007 – October 2007

Usman Nafada (North-east) November 2007 – June 2011

Emeka Ihedioha (South-east) June 2011 – June 2015

Yusuf Lasun (South-west) June 2015 – June 2019

Idris Wase (North-central) June 2019 – June 2023

Voting has ended. counting has began.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

