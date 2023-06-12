The leading contender for the position of Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, on Monday, met with President Bola Tinubu at the State House in Abuja.

The meeting was also attended by Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State who was appointed by the president to lead a committee to resolve the leadership tussle for the position of senate president.

At the end of the meeting, Mr Akpabio said he is hopeful of victory as he enjoys the support of “over 90 per cent of people supporting the choice of the party.”

The former Akwa Ibom governor had been adopted by the ruling party, APC, as its candidate for the senate president’s seat in the election that will hold tomorrow.

Also speaking after the meeting, Mr Uzodinma said he and other APC leaders hope that Mr Akpabio will be adopted as the consensus candidate for the position of senate president at tomorrow’s election venue in the Senate chambers, Abuja.

Although the APC, which has the majority in the Senate, has adopted Mr Akpabio as its candidate, at least two other senators from the party, Osita Izunaso and Abdulaziz Yari have vowed to challenge Mr Akpabio for the position.

Details later…

