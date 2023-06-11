Remo Stars have confirmed their place in continental football next season after a lone-goal victory over Bendel Insurance on the last day of action at the NPFL Super Six Championship in Lagos.

The Ikenne-based side have joined Rivers United and Enyimba as the three top clubs to represent Nigeria on the continent after finishing third with nine points.

Qudus Akanni’s 36th-minute strike gave the Sky Blue Stars their first win over Bendel Insurance in nine league meetings.

The victory also dashed Bendel Insurance’s hope for a top-three finish, as they now have to focus on the Federation Cup final against Enugu Rangers next Thursday to make it to the continent.

The game

The game between Remo Stars and Insurance started at a fast pace.

Seven minutes into the game, Qudus Akanni’s splitting pass found Junior Lokosa in a counter position with goalkeeper Amas Obasogie, but Benjamin Taminu parried his shot away for a corner kick.

Bendel Insurance’s player blocked the follow-up header from Lokosa from Ogunrinbide’s corner.

However, Bendel Insurance, on the other hand, failed to break the deadlock in the 12th minute with Ismael Sarki, who was late to Imade Osarenkhoe’s right flank cross.

Moments after, Imade, who had been a threat in the Remo Stars’ defence, failed to direct his header from Zaidu Ayuba’s cross towards the goal.

But the Sky Blue Stars broke the deadlock in the 38th minute from Qudus Akanni’s fierce shot to Ogunrindide’s cutback pass.

A minute later, Akanni almost doubled the lead for the Ikenne-based side, but Amas’ showed sharp reflex as he parried the ball into the legs of Nwaeze, who fired towards the goalkeeper for a double save.

Remo Stars held to their slim lead into the second half and survived everything thrown at them by the hard-fighting Insurance team.

With 20 minutes left to the stoppage time, Imade’s finish to Julius Emiloju’s free-kick was saved by Kayode Bankole.

Remo Stars finished stronger with a chance to double there, and even though it was not converted, they had done enough to return to action in the CAF Confederation Cup.

