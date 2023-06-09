President Bola Tinubu has suspended the Central Bank Governor, Godwin Emefiele, from office with immediate effect.
This was revealed Friday night in a statement by Willie Bassey, Director of Information at the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.
The suspension is sequel to the ongoing investigation of his office and the planned reforms in the financial sector of the economy, the statement said.
Mr Emefiele has been directed to immediately hand over the affairs of his office to the Deputy Governor (Operations Directorate), who will act as the Central Bank Governor pending the conclusion of investigation and the reforms.
Details later…
