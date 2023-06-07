The House of Representatives has commenced its valedictory session, signalling the end of the 9th session of the lower chamber of the National Assembly, which began in 2019.

The session is currently holding at the temporary chamber of the House with former speakers Ghali Na’Abba and Patricia Etteh in attendance.

Several former clerks of the House are also in attendance.

Mr Na’Abba was the speaker from 1999 to 2003, while Mrs Etteh unceremoniously left office in 2007 after about five months.

The former presiding officers were ushered into the chamber around 11:49 a.m. following a motion moved by the leader of the House, Alhassan Doguwa (APC, Kano).

According to the agenda of the meeting, one of the former presiding officers of the National Assembly will present a goodwill message to the House.

In addition, the Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, is also going to present certificates to members of the 9th House.

The valedictory session is a customary session to herald the end of a session. The 9th House was inaugurated on 11 June 2019.

Mr Doguwa moved the motion to commence the session, while Uyime Idem said the Christian prayer at about 12:06 p.m.

The session will adjourn sine die ahead of the inauguration of the 10th Assembly on 13 June.

Mr Gbajabiamila, in his opening remarks, said the opportunity to serve the House has been honorific.

He noted that the address would be the last to the House as the Speaker of the 9th Assembly.

He described the last four years as a period of unprecedented changes.

Speaking on the achievement of the 9th House, Mr Gbajabiamila said it introduced discipline into the budgetary system by maintaining the January to December cycle.

He also listed the passage of the PIA, the Police Reforms Act, and the Electoral Act as some of the major laws made during the session.

