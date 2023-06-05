The National Industrial Court of Nigeria in Abuja on Monday ordered the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) to halt the strike they planned to embark on in protest against the removal of subsidy from Petroleum Motor Spirit (PMS).

Olufunke Anuwe, the judge, gave the order after hearing an ex parte request from the federal government.

Being an ex parte hearing, Labour representatives and their lawyers were absent from the proceedings.

In her ruling, the judge restrained the NLC and the Trade Union Congress (TUC), the respondents in the case, from embarking on the planned strike action, which is expected to commence on Wednesday, 7 June.

Citing the affidavit of the government argued by Maimuna Shiru of the Federal Ministry of Justice, the judge agreed that the strike would disrupt socio-economic activities and unleash hardship on the citizenry.

“The respondents are hereby restrained from embarking on any strike action of any nature pending the determination of the motion on notice dated 5 June,” Ms Anuwe ordered.

The judge further ordered the federal government to serve the originating summons on the NLC and TUC.

Subsequently, the judge adjourned the suit until 19 June.

The judge gave the order on Monday amid ongoing marathon meetings between the representatives of the federal government and Labour leaders.

President Bola Tinubu had, in his inaugural address on 29 May, announced the removal of fuel subsidy.

Shortly after Mr Tinubu’s announcement, the pump price of petrol jumped up by about 200 per cent.

The hike in the price of PMS triggered an unprecedented increase in fares across Nigeria.

Details soon…

