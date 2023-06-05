Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu, on Monday, met with the leadership of the health workers union, JOHESU.

The union has been on strike for over one week, withdrawing its members from public hospitals nationwide.

In the Monday meeting, Mr Tinubu urged JOHESU to call off the strike and allow its members, health workers asides doctors and dentists, to return to work.

The details of the meeting were contained in the statement by Abiodun Oladunjoye, a director of information at the State House.

“The health sector is one sector with a commitment to humanity. We will resolve all the problems,” Mr Tinubu was quoted as saying at the meeting.

Read the full statement below.

President Bola Tinubu has restated that his administration will revive and restore public confidence in the health sector in Nigeria.

The President made the commitment on Monday in his office during an audience with leaders of Joint Health Sector Union, an affiliate of the Nigeria Labour Congress.

President Tinubu harped on the importance of the health sector and professionals in the sector as one of commitment to humanity, promising to resolve all identified problems plaguing the system for optimum performance.

He urged the striking union to return to work.

READ ALSO:

“The health sector is one sector with a commitment to humanity. We will resolve all the problems. Trust must be enshrined in all discussions. I promise you we will accelerate this. We will resolve all the issues. Please go back to work,” President Tinubu appealed to the union leaders.

While expressing the readiness of the union to get its members back to work, Acting Chairman, Dr. Obinna Ogbonna, pleaded with President Tinubu to pay attention to healthcare delivery system in Nigeria through adequate investment in healthcare infrastructure and better welfare for workers in the sector to stop brain drain.

“Mr. President, now that we have assurance from the top, we are encouraged to go back and talk to our members with a view to going back to work.”

Mr. Olumide Akintayo, a member of the Executive Council of the Union, who accompanied the Acting Chairman to the meeting urged the Federal Government to always respond to Labour issues and nip them in the bud before they become full blown industrial crisis.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

