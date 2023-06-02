President Bola Tinubu has appointed the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, as his Chief of Staff.
The president also named George Akume Secretary to the Government of the Federation(SGF).
Mr Akume, a former governor of Benue State, is the immediate past minister of special duties in the administration of ex-President Muhammadu Buhari
In the same vein, Mr Tinubu, in a statement on Friday signed by Abiodun Oladunjoye, director of information in the State House, named Ibrahim Hassan Hadejia as the deputy chief of staff in the office of the Vice President.
Read the full statement below:
STATE HOUSE PRESS RELEASE
PRESIDENT TINUBU APPOINTS FEMI GBAJABIAMILA COS, SEN. IBRAHIM HADEJIA, DCOS, GEORGE AKUME, SGF
President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Friday in Abuja announced the appointment of Speaker of House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila as Chief of Staff, and Sen. Ibrahim Hassan Hadejia, a former Deputy Governor of Jigawa State, as Deputy Chief of Staff.
READ ALSO: Gbajabiamila speaks on “appointment’ as chief of staff to Tinubu
In a meeting with Progressives Governors Forum (PGF), the President also named former Governor of Benue State and immediate past Minister of Special Duties, George Akume, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF).
Abiodun Oladunjoye
Director, Information.
June 02, 2023
Details later
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.Donate
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999