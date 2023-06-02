The Presidential Election Petition Court in Abuja, on Friday, adjourned proceedings in a suit accusing the vice-president, Kashim Shettima, of double nomination for the last general elections held in February.

Mr Shettima was President Bola Tinubu’s running mate on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 25 February election.

But a political party, the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), whose presidential candidate, Chichi Ojei, scored 25,961 votes during the 25 February poll, argued that Mr Tinubu was not properly sponsored by the APC by fielding Mr Shettima as his vice-presidential candidate without withdrawing his earlier nomination as a senatorial candidate.

Subsequently, the party lodged a suit before the five-member panel of the Presidential Election Court headed by Haruna Tsammani.

But Mr Tinubu’s lawyer, Wole Olanipekun, on 30 May, urged the court to dismiss APM’s petition on account of a recent decision of the Supreme Court, dismissing an allegation of double nomination against Mr Shettima.

Following the request, Mr Olanipekun, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), sought to furnish the court with certified true copies of the apex court judgement on the matter.

The court granted parties’ request for an adjournment.

But at the resumption of proceedings on Friday, APM’s lawyer, Yakubu Maikasuwa, a SAN, informed the court that the CTC of the Supreme Court judgement was not ready for presentation to the court for guidance.

“We have not been able to obtain a copy of the judgement. So, I am not in a position to take a stand on the status of the petitioner.

“Therefore, I seek an adjournment to enable us get a copy of the Supreme Court judgement regarding the issue of double registration.

“We have all agreed to come back next Friday, subject to the court’s convenience,” Mr Maikasuwa told the court.

Confirming the petioner’s position, APC’s lawyer, Lateef Fagbemi, a SAN, said the apex court verdict was not ready.

Mr Tinubu’s lawyer, Akin Olujinmi, also said lawyers to parties in the petition agreed to have the suit further adjourned until next Friday, 9 June.

While INEC’s lawyer, Kemi Pinheiro, expressed hope that APM would take a decision on its petition as soon as possible.

After listening to the lawyers’ submissions on the issue, the court adjourned the case until 9 June for further hearing.

One of APM’s lawyers, Shehu Abubakar, had on 30 May informed the court that it would study the Supreme Court’s verdict to enable it take a stand on whether to continue or withdraw the petition.

