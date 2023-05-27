The Senate has convened an emergency plenary, two days before the inauguration of President-elec Bola Tinubu.

The sitting commenced at 11: 05 a.m. with about 42 senators in attendance.

The order paper of the emergency plenary did not indicate any issue that must be addressed before President Muhammadu Buhari exits office on Monday.

Details later…..

