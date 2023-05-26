The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has pledged the 13 members-elect from Rivers State to Tajudeen Abbas, the anointed speakership candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)—noting that he will not allow the repeat of the 2015 experience.

Mr Wike, a governor under the main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), made the pledge on Friday in Port Harcourt when Mr Abbas and the leadership of the Joint Task Group visited him as part of the ongoing campaign.

He said he would be joining the campaign after leaving office as governor on Monday. He said he would help to avoid the repeat of 2015, where elements within the ruling party collaborated with the minority parties to elect the leadership of the National Assembly.

“I want to say here that I am with you fully. You know I do my things in the open. When (Kingsley) Chinda told me that you are coming here, I said there was no need because I am with you fully. All our members are with you, except one, who is doing something else.

“2015 won’t repeat itself. Let me tell you, I’ll leave the office on Monday, and once I leave, we will start the campaign fully.

“I urge all of you to support Abbas. Don’t support him in the day and do something else in the night. You should support him fully,” he said.

The Rivers State governor has rebelled against his party since the presidential primary, where he lost to Atiku Abubakar. Mr Wike, alongside some PDP governors—Samuel Ortom of Benue, Seyi Makinde of Oyo, Okezie Ikpeazu Abia, and Ifeanyi Uguwanyi of Enugu State – formed the G5 group that opposed Atiku Abubakar.

Mr Wike has admitted on several occasions that he supported Mr Tinubu during the presidential election. He has repeatedly urged all aspirants in the race to support the zoning arrangement of the ruling party.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that Mr Tinubu settled for Godswill Akpabio (South-south) and Barau Jibrin (North-west) for the senate president and deputy senate president, respectively.

He also endorsed Tajudeen Abbas (North-west) and Ben Kalu (South-east) for speaker and deputy speaker, respectively.

However, the party is facing the possibility of open rebellion where aggrieved members may align with lawmakers of the minority parties to pull an upset.

