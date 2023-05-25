Gunmen have again killed three police officers in Ebonyi State, south-east Nigeria.

The incident happened on Wednesday morning at Oshiri, a community in Onicha Local Government Area of the state.

The police spokesperson in the state, Onome Onovwakpoyeya, disclosed this in a statement, Wednesday evening.

Ms Onovwakpoyeya, a superintendent of police, said the gunmen attacked the officers while they were on a stop and search duty at Oshiri Divisional Police Headquarters in the state.

“Sadly, three policemen lost their lives. One was injured and is currently receiving treatment at the hospital,” Ms Onovwakpoyeya said.

The police spokesperson said, shortly after the attack, tactical teams of the police in the state were drafted to the area to “go after” the gunmen.

“Consequently, two of the hoodlums were neutralised and others escaped with bullet wounds,” she said.

One Lexus ES-350 model, a fabricated AK-47 rifle, one AK-47 magazine with seven rounds of ammunition, an SMG rifle and magazine with rounds of ammunition were among the items recovered from the gunmen during the operation, according to the police.

Others are: a pack of hard drugs, charms, juju drums and chakra musical instruments for shrines.

The Commissioner of Police in Ebonyi State, Faleye Olayele, has appealed to the residents of the state to report to the police anyone with “bullet wounds or suspicious character” around their neighbourhood, Ms Onovwakpoyeya said.

Mr Olayele explained that reporting people with bullet wounds would help the police in the state to arrest the fleeing attackers.

Increased attacks

Like other states in Nigeria’s south-east, security has deteriorated in Ebonyi State with frequent attacks by armed persons.

The attacks often target security agencies, government officials and facilities.

The latest attack came barely two days after gunmen killed a police inspector at a checkpoint in Abakaliki, the state capital.

About two months ago, gunmen killed Ogbonnaya Ugwu, the councillor representing Echara Ward 2 in Okposi Community, Ohaozara Local Government Area of the state.

Gunmen, in late January, attacked security operatives at a checkpoint along the Enugu/Abakaliki expressway, killing at least three police officers and injuring others.

In early January, gunmen shot dead the wife of the Commander of Ebubeagu Security Outfit in Afikpo-South Local Government Area of the state.

The Nigerian government has accused the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) of being responsible for the deadly attacks in the region. But the group has repeatedly denied any involvement in the attacks.

IPOB is leading agitation for an independent state of Biafra which it wants carved out from the south-east and some parts of the south-south Nigeria.

