Former Nigeria international Finidi George is happy with the progress he is making in his coaching adventure with Nigeria Premier Football League side, Enyimba,

He has also denied reports suggesting he is set to dump the Aba Landlords.

Enyimba needed just one point to qualify for the season-ending super six tournament billed to take place at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Lagos, by next month.

The People’s Elephants got the vital point as they held Shooting Stars to a barren draw in Ibadan and would now proceed on a few kilometres trip from there to Lagos for the Super Six.

With the Super Six in view for the People’s Elephants, the two-time African champions are on course to grab a continental ticket they last earned at the end of the 2020/2021 season when they were first runner-up behind Akwa United.

Finidi, the gaffer of the team, while speaking with journalists, recounted his experiences at the helm of the affairs and said the team would work towards getting the best results at the Super Six.

He said: “I wouldn’t like to say we played poorly last season; we didn’t get the results. Enyimba has been a team that’s always fighting to be in the continent. Last season was a disappointment for everyone, including myself, but I think we got some players in the new season, worked on them, and the results are just showing that we have done a great job. We will keep pushing and see where we end up in the super six. “

Next target

Since surviving the season is no longer a problem for the coach and his boys as they have scaled through to the next round, they have their eyes on a new set of targets.

In the last super-six tournament played in Lagos, Enyimba recorded five wins and a defeat to Lobi Stars to emerge as champions.

Though they have their eyes on repeating that feat, the Enyimba coach says his first goal is to grab a continental ticket for the Elephants during the super-six tournament.

“Being in my second season, getting to the super six is a great thing; I think we will go there and fight if we can get a CAF ticket which everybody needs in the club. Definitely, it isn’t going to be an easy one, we will fight for it between the first three teams.”

Still with Enyimba

Finidi then cleared the air of his intention to leave the club for the national team, saying his attention is fixed on the Aba-based team.

“I am assisting and not in the position to talk about contract… it’s the NFF. I am focused on Enyimba here. Let me do my job and see where I can take Enyimba.”

